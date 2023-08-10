LG New Refrigerator with Door-in-Door™ | 635L | GSJV51DSXF - Dark Graphite

About Cookies on This Site

A front view of the refrigerator installed in a kitchen. The top right door is open and there is a circle and a line leading to a larger circle that shows a magnified view of the button on the bottom left corner of the open door which has a concealed opening button.
Door-in-Door™

Quick & Easy Access to Your Favorites

Door-in-Door™ allows you to easily get your favorite
foods with concealed opening button.

*Based on Intertek testing of SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC, and LFX31945ST/02, according to LG internal test method, measuring percentage reduction in exchange rate of air when opening Door-in-Door™ compared to fridge door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by models and duration of door opening.

An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LINEARCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LINEARCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.

*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

A hand holds a phone. The screen of the phone shows the Smart Diagnosis app. The refrigerator in the background has one side open showing the contents inside. There is a Smart Diagnosis icon above the refrigerator.
Smart Diagnosis™

Keep You a Step Ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts
so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GSJV51DSXF

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

634

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 743

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

430

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

Yes

Plumbing

No Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Finish (Door)

Dark Graphite

All Spec

PERFORMANCE

Sound Power (Grade)

C

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

430

Sound Power (dB)

36

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Bottle(Wine) Rack

No

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Pure N Fresh

No

Refrigerator Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

No

Fresh 0 Zone

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091812797

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Product Type

Side by Side

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

CONTROL & DISPLAY

External LED Display

Button-Bar-White

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

No

External LCD Display

No

CAPACITY

Volume Total (L)

634

Volume Freezer (L)

218

Volume Refrigerator (L)

416

Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

0

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

0

MATERIAL & FINISH

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

Finish (Door)

Dark Graphite

Handle Type

Pocket

Door (Material)

PET

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Weight (kg)

131

Depth without door (mm)

620

Depth with handle (mm)

743

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1790

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 743

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

Door-in-Door

Yes

InstaView

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Drawer_Freezer

Yes (1)

Freezer Light

LED

Door Basket_Transparent

2

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Only Dispenser

No

Plumbing

No Plumbing required

Craft ice

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GSJV51DSXF)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GSJV51DSXF)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GSJV51DSXF)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GSJV51DSXF)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

