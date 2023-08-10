We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fridge Freezer with Total No Frost and Inverter Linear Compressor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Total
-
348
-
Freezer
-
116
-
Refrigerator
-
232
-
Total
-
300
-
Freezer
-
75
-
Refrigerator
-
225
-
Net / Packing
-
74 / 81
-
Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)
-
1900
-
Height (Net) to Top of Case (B)
-
1877
-
Depth (Net) Without Door (C)
-
595
-
Depth (Net) Without Handle (D)
-
665
-
Depth (Net) Including Door & Handle (E)
-
665
-
Width (Net)
-
595
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Product)
-
595 x 1900 x 665
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )
-
666 x 2005 x 760
-
Inner LED
-
Membrane-Dot-Green
-
Temperature Control
-
Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)(4)/Express Freeze/Eco Friendly
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
No Frost
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
37
-
Energy Efficiency Classbr (A+++ to D scale)
-
A+
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
240
-
Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)
-
16 hr
-
Freezing Capacity (kg)
-
9
-
Refrigerant
-
R600a
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Star Rating
-
4 Stars
-
Climate Class
-
SN-T
-
Finish (Door) br NS/PS3/SW/WB/Beige (Option)
-
PS3/SW
-
Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)
-
PCM
-
Badge
-
Yes(Inverter Linear)
-
BioShield (Gasket)
-
Yes
-
Zero Clearance
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
LED(TOP)
-
Shelf Tempered Glass br(Normatl + Folded)
-
Yes (3)
-
Door Basket - Transparent
-
Yes (3)
-
Door Basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) br Moist Balance Crisper
-
Yes
-
Egg Tray
-
Yes (2)
-
Ice maker
-
Normal Ice Tray
-
Drawer Transparent
-
Yes (3)
-
Drawer Big Box
-
Yes (1)
-
Drawer Shallow Drawer (Tray)
-
Yes
-
