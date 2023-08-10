About Cookies on This Site

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ GSX961NSVZ American style Fridge Freezer, 625L, Premium Steel -F
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ GSX961NSVZ American style Fridge Freezer, 625L, Premium Steel -F

Product Information Sheet
GSX961NSVZ

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ GSX961NSVZ American style Fridge Freezer, 625L, Premium Steel -F

Summary

DIMENSIONS

GSX961NSVZ
CAPACITY
625L
DIMENSION (WXHXD. MM)
912 x 1790 x 738
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
InstaView Door-in-Door™ - Knock twice and see inside.
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
NatureFresh™ - keeps your food fresh for longer, and better tasting

All Spec

CAPACITY (ℓ)

Total

625

Freezer

214

Refrigerator

411

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

132 / 144

DIMENSION (MM)

Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)

1790

Height (Net) to Top of Case (B)

1750

Depth (Net) Without Door (C)

610

Depth (Net) Without Handle (D)

733

Depth (Net) Including Door & Handle (E)

738

Width (Net)

912

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

912 x 1790 x 738

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

968 x 1891 x 770

GENERAL FEATURES

Type

InstaView Door-in-Door

Door in Door®

Yes

Door Cooling

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Noise Emission

39 dB

Noise Emission Class

C

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

431

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

2.8hr

Freezing Capacity (kg/24hr)

12kg/24Hr

Refrigerant

R600a

Linear Compressor

Yes FLD165NBMA

Star Rating

4 Stars

Climate Class

T

Finish (Door) - NS/PS3/SW/WB (Option)

Option

Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)

Option

Plumbing Required

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Lamp

LED (2)

Pure N Fresh

Yes

Shelf - Tempered Glass

Yes (4)

Shelf Bottle (Wine) Rack

Yes

Shelf - Snack Corner / Cheese Box

Yes

Door Basket - Transparent

Yes (4)

Metallic Decoration - Shelf

Yes

Metallic Decoration - Drawer

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V R/U br Tempered Glass

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V R/L - Plastic

Yes

Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One

Yes (2)

Egg Bank

Yes

Fresh Balancer

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Lamp

LED (1)

Ice Maker

Automatic - Indoor

Metallic Decoration Shelf

Yes

Metallic Decoration Drawer

Yes

Door basket Transparent

Yes (2)

Shelf Tempered Glass

Yes (4)

Drawer Box Cover T/V F/U br(Tempered Glass)

Yes

Drawer Box Cover T/V F/L br(Plastic)

Yes

Drawer Transparent

Yes (2)

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

Door Switch - Reed(DID)

Yes

Wifi

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GSX961NSVZ)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GSX961NSVZ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GSX961NSVZ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GSX961NSVZ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

