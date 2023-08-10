About Cookies on This Site

5 Door Refrigerator with Door-in-Door™ and Multidrawer Freezer

Specs

Reviews

Support

5 Door Refrigerator with Door-in-Door™ and Multidrawer Freezer

GM6140PZQV

5 Door Refrigerator with Door-in-Door™ and Multidrawer Freezer

Summary

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

CAPACITY (LITRES)

Total

499

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

408

Freezer

110

Refrigerator

255

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)

A+

Energy Consumption (KWh/year)

372

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Finishing [Colour]

Shine Steel

Digital Display (LED/LCD)

Exterial LED - Touch 88 White

Handle Type

Pocket

GENERAL FEATURES

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors / Express Freezing

Door Alarm

Yes

Power On/Off

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Door In Door

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

23Hr

Freezing Capacity (kg)

10

Sound Power (dB)

41

Star Rating

4 Stars

Linear Compressor

Yes

Refrigent

R600a

INTERIOR FRIDGE COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

LED (TOP)

Pure N Fresh

Yes

Shelf - Tempered glass

Yes (2)

Door basket - Transparent

Yes (6)

Egg tray

Yes

Vegetable Box

One

INTERIOR FREEZER COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Ice Maker

Twist Ice Tray

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

113 / 123

DIMENSION (MM)

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

700 x 1850 x 730

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

832 x 771 x 1965

What people are saying

