580L, Fit & Max Multi Door Fridge Freezer, Silver

*Product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Disclaimer:

1 ) AI Fresh

- Based on data learned over three weeks, AI Fresh lowers fridge room's the temperature by 1 degree when the door is opened frequently.

- In case that Fridge Room's setting temp is 1℃ or 2℃, this function will not be activated.

- The AI Fresh is only supported through the LG ThinQ app, and LG ThinQ may have some limitations in terms of supported environments and usage methods.

2 ) AI Saving Mode

- The AI saving mode can be adjusted in two stages (up to X.X% for stage 1 and up to XX% for stage 2), and the savings rate varies depending on the product's energy rating and specifications.

- The AI savings rate for each stage may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

- The specific test details for the savings rate are as follows:

1. Test Model: XXXXXX

2. Test Conditions: Freezer at -18°C, Refrigerator at 3°C, No Load

3. Installation Conditions: Room temperature at 25°C, humidity at 55%

4. Test Method: 8-hour opening, 16-hour no opening Total opening times during the opening hours: Refrigerator 28 times, Freezer 6 times Energy results for each AI saving mode stage over 3 days are converted to 24-hour energy consumption and compared.

5. When using the AI saving mode, the frost removal cycle and compressor speed may be adjusted according to the surrounding environment. Applying stage 2 may result in an increase in internal temperature of the freezer and refrigerator and affect cooling intensity.

6. The test results have been verified by TÜV Rheinland Inc. using their specified testing method, but they may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

7. The AI saving mode is only supported through the LG ThinQ app, and LG ThinQ may have some limitations in terms of supported environments and usage methods.

3 ) LinearCooling™

- Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

- Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling model. The result may vary in actual usage.

- Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the weight reduction rate of vegetables between the model with linear cooling and the model without linear cooling, the model with linear cooling showed a lower weight reduction rate.

4 ) ThinQ Care

- To use ThinQ features, you need to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. LG ThinQ™ app available on compatible Android 9.0 or higher, iOS 16.0 or higher smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required.

- LG ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. *The security update period for the product.