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580L, Fit & Max Multi Door Fridge Freezer, Silver
GMBS30SEPY
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Key Features
- Fit & Max: Premium design to Fit every kitchen. Built for Maximum storage and performance.
- Zero Clearance: Suitable for all kitchens, innovative 2-point hinge delivers smooth drawer access, even in tight spaces.
- Linear Cooling™: Limits temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃ maintaining freshness longer.
- DoorCooling⁺™: Cools more evenly and faster than conventional systems, preserving freshness.
- Total No FrosT: Cools faster through multiple air vents with a frost-free environment.
- AI Saving Mode: Activated via ThinQ app to analyse your usage, save energy and keep freshness locked in.
Reflecting your lifestyle
Seamless fit
Made to fit. Styled to uplift.
AI fit
Learns your rhythm. Eases your day.
Freshness MAX
Precise cooling, balanced freshness.
Large capacity
Compact outside, large capacity inside.
Seamless fit
Made to fit. Styled to uplift
Zero clearance
Open wide even near the wall or in tight spaces with zero clearance
Zero clearance offers a space-saving design that lets the fridge door open wide next to walls or in tight spaces, thanks to reduced thickness and advanced hinges, optimising kitchen space.
*For optimal Performance, LG recommends 4mm clearance or more between the sides of the refrigerator and the wall. *If the left and right gap of the refrigerator is not secured to be more than 4mm, the door may not open and close smoothly.
*Based on the refrigerator compartment door, the door thickness of the (GMVS30SEPY) model has been reduced by 45% compared to the previous model (GMB860PYDE).
Freshness MAX
Precise cooling, balanced freshness
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
DoorCooling™
Delivers freshness faster
Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+ vent closed and opened condition. DoorCooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened. The result may vary in actual usage.
LinearCooling™
Seals in farm freshness longer
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days³⁾.
* Based on the regulation of EU (IEC 62552:2015), the capacity of the LGE model GMVS30SEPY refrigerator is 580L. Compared to the conventional LGE model GR-D305MC, the fridge capacity of GMB860PYDE is larger.
LG ThinQ™
Smart control, smart life
LG ThinQ care
Detecting slight door opening
Detecting door openings minimises waste by alerting you to improper closures. It helps protect freshness and ensures your groceries stay fresh⁴⁾.
LG ThinQ UP
Take your refrigerator experience to the next level
Your refrigerator grows with your changing lifestyle. Experience new possibilities as ThinQ UP brings personalised features and upgrades tailored to your needs.
Pure N Fresh™
Minimises odor in your fridge
Pure N Fresh minimises odor through a carbon filtration system, keeping the air inside fresh.
Cleaning time
Effortlessly clean your fridge without any alarms or unplugging necessary
It's convenient as it allows you to clean without the need to unplug the power cord or hear the refrigerator door opening alarm.
*Pressing the cleaning time buttons for 3 seconds will activate the cleaning time. Cleaning time will be activated automatically For 15 minutes.
*When the Cleaning Time is activated the cold air and buzzer alarm will be turned off, but the LED will remain on.
AI Inverter™
Freshness reimagined, savings redefined
Discover the LG AI Inverter Compressor that intuitively learns your usage habits and optimises cooling to preserve your food's freshness while using energy efficiently.
*Product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Disclaimer:
1 ) AI Fresh
- Based on data learned over three weeks, AI Fresh lowers fridge room's the temperature by 1 degree when the door is opened frequently.
- In case that Fridge Room's setting temp is 1℃ or 2℃, this function will not be activated.
- The AI Fresh is only supported through the LG ThinQ app, and LG ThinQ may have some limitations in terms of supported environments and usage methods.
2 ) AI Saving Mode
- The AI saving mode can be adjusted in two stages (up to X.X% for stage 1 and up to XX% for stage 2), and the savings rate varies depending on the product's energy rating and specifications.
- The AI savings rate for each stage may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
- The specific test details for the savings rate are as follows:
1. Test Model: XXXXXX
2. Test Conditions: Freezer at -18°C, Refrigerator at 3°C, No Load
3. Installation Conditions: Room temperature at 25°C, humidity at 55%
4. Test Method: 8-hour opening, 16-hour no opening Total opening times during the opening hours: Refrigerator 28 times, Freezer 6 times Energy results for each AI saving mode stage over 3 days are converted to 24-hour energy consumption and compared.
5. When using the AI saving mode, the frost removal cycle and compressor speed may be adjusted according to the surrounding environment. Applying stage 2 may result in an increase in internal temperature of the freezer and refrigerator and affect cooling intensity.
6. The test results have been verified by TÜV Rheinland Inc. using their specified testing method, but they may vary depending on the actual usage environment.
7. The AI saving mode is only supported through the LG ThinQ app, and LG ThinQ may have some limitations in terms of supported environments and usage methods.
3 ) LinearCooling™
- Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
- Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling model. The result may vary in actual usage.
- Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the weight reduction rate of vegetables between the model with linear cooling and the model without linear cooling, the model with linear cooling showed a lower weight reduction rate.
4 ) ThinQ Care
- To use ThinQ features, you need to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. LG ThinQ™ app available on compatible Android 9.0 or higher, iOS 16.0 or higher smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required.
- LG ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. *The security update period for the product.
FAQ
Q.
What is LG LinearCooling™?
A.
LinearCooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.
Q.
What is LG DoorCooling+™?
A.
DoorCooling+™ is a technology that delivers powerful cold air to food stored in the door through vents located at the front of the fridge. This technology helps maintain the cool temperature and freshness of anything stored in your fridge door.
Q.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
A.
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
Q.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
A.
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
Q.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
A.
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Volume Total (L)
580
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
329
BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
E
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
FEATURES - InstaView
No
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
E
Product Type
Multi Door
Standard/Counter Depth
Counter Depth(path hinge)
CAPACITY
Volume Total (L)
580
Volume Freezer (L)
211
Volume Refrigerator (L)
369
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Internal LED Display
LED Display
Express Freeze
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
Handle Type
Pocket handle type
Door (Material)
PCM
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
White (In Cabinet)
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Automatic Ice Maker
No
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
Ice Maker_Manual
Normal Ice Tray
FEATURES
DoorCooling+
Yes
Door-in-Door
No
InstaView
No
Linear Cooling
No
Star Rating
****
UVNano
No
PERFORMANCE
Climate Class
T
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
329
Sound Power (dB)
34
Sound Power (Grade)
B
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
93
Packing Weight (kg)
102
Height to Top of Case (mm)
1860
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1860 x 696
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
6
Multi-Air Flow
No
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
Yes
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
Folding shelf
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
No
Drawer_Freezer
6 Transparent
Freezer Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096803493
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy
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