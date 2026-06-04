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580L, Fit & Max Multi Door Fridge Freezer, Silver

UKEU
Product Information Sheet
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

580L, Fit & Max Multi Door Fridge Freezer, Silver

GMBS30SEPY
Front view of 580L, Fit & Max Multi Door Fridge Freezer, Silver GMBS30SEPY
Front open view with food stored
Refrigerator dimension and installation diagram with measurements and clearance guide.
An LG refrigerator seamlessly integrated into a modern kitchen interior.
A side-by-side image showing two views of an LG refrigerator in a modern kitchen, highlighting AI features.
Fresh food items inside an LG refrigerator, highlighting precise cooling and balanced freshness.
An LG refrigerator with doors open in a modern kitchen, highlighting large interior storage capacity.
An LG refrigerator placed in a modern kitchen, blending naturally with surrounding cabinetry and interior design.
Refrigerator interior view
Freezer interior view
Hinge detail view
Touch control panel on refrigerator interior wall
LG refrigerator right side view
LG refrigerator side view
LG refrigerator back view
Front view of 580L, Fit & Max Multi Door Fridge Freezer, Silver GMBS30SEPY
Front open view with food stored
Refrigerator dimension and installation diagram with measurements and clearance guide.
An LG refrigerator seamlessly integrated into a modern kitchen interior.
A side-by-side image showing two views of an LG refrigerator in a modern kitchen, highlighting AI features.
Fresh food items inside an LG refrigerator, highlighting precise cooling and balanced freshness.
An LG refrigerator with doors open in a modern kitchen, highlighting large interior storage capacity.
An LG refrigerator placed in a modern kitchen, blending naturally with surrounding cabinetry and interior design.
Refrigerator interior view
Freezer interior view
Hinge detail view
Touch control panel on refrigerator interior wall
LG refrigerator right side view
LG refrigerator side view
LG refrigerator back view

Key Features

  • Fit & Max: Premium design to Fit every kitchen. Built for Maximum storage and performance.
  • Zero Clearance: Suitable for all kitchens, innovative 2-point hinge delivers smooth drawer access, even in tight spaces.
  • Linear Cooling™: Limits temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃ maintaining freshness longer.
  • DoorCooling⁺™: Cools more evenly and faster than conventional systems, preserving freshness.
  • Total No FrosT: Cools faster through multiple air vents with a frost-free environment.
  • AI Saving Mode: Activated via ThinQ app to analyse your usage, save energy and keep freshness locked in.
More
An LG refrigerator in a bright modern kitchen with wood accents.

Reflecting your lifestyle

Front view of an LG refrigerator seamlessly integrated into a modern kitchen interior.

Seamless fit

Made to fit. Styled to uplift.

Front view of an LG refrigerator with AI ThinQ interface displayed on the exterior

AI fit

Learns your rhythm. Eases your day.

Close up view of the interior of an LG refrigerator with organized fresh food and vegetables.

Freshness MAX

Precise cooling, balanced freshness.

Front open view of an LG refrigerator highlighting large storage capacity inside.

Large capacity

Compact outside, large capacity inside.

Seamless fit

Made to fit. Styled to uplift

Zero clearance

Open wide even near the wall or in tight spaces with zero clearance

Zero clearance offers a space-saving design that lets the fridge door open wide next to walls or in tight spaces, thanks to reduced thickness and advanced hinges, optimising kitchen space.

An LG refrigerator placed between kitchen cabinets, shown in a modern kitchen setting.

*For optimal Performance, LG recommends 4mm clearance or more between the sides of the refrigerator and the wall. *If the left and right gap of the refrigerator is not secured to be more than 4mm, the door may not open and close smoothly.

Angled view of an LG refrigerator with a thin door design in a modern kitchen interior.

Thin door

Take up less space and opens easily

Thin doors reduce protrusion for a flush fit and open with ease for a seamless kitchen look.

*Based on the refrigerator compartment door, the door thickness of the (GMVS30SEPY) model has been reduced by 45% compared to the previous model (GMB860PYDE).

Close up view of the flat door design of an LG refrigerator with a real steel finish.

Close up view of the flat door design of an LG refrigerator with a real steel finish.

Premium flat door

Minimal, flatlines—Refined in realsteel

Real steel premium look—Seamlessly wrapped panels create a sleek, flat door design.

Multiple views of the LG refrigerator exterior blending seamlessly into various kitchen interiors.

Multiple views of the LG refrigerator exterior blending seamlessly into various kitchen interiors.

Exterior design

Suits well in your kitchen

The exterior design harmonises with any interior, creating a sense of unity with your space.

 

 

 

Freshness MAX

Precise cooling, balanced freshness

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

DoorCooling™

Delivers freshness faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

An LG refrigerator with the door open, highlighting DoorCooling+ airflow for faster and more even cooling.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+ vent closed and opened condition.  DoorCooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened. The result may vary in actual usage.

LinearCooling™

Seals in farm freshness longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days³⁾.

A comparison graphic with vegetables and temperature graphs, highlighting LG LinearCooling for consistent freshness.

A comparison graphic with vegetables and temperature graphs, highlighting LG LinearCooling for consistent freshness.

Open view of an LG refrigerator showing a spacious interior with highlighted storage areas.

Open view of an LG refrigerator showing a spacious interior with highlighted storage areas.

Large capacity

Store more with a spacious interior

Enjoy freedom of space with an all-new refrigerator, giving ample storage without crowding.

* Based on the regulation of EU (IEC 62552:2015), the capacity of the LGE model GMVS30SEPY refrigerator is 580L. Compared to the conventional LGE model GR-D305MC, the fridge capacity of GMB860PYDE is larger.

LG ThinQ™

Smart control, smart life

Learn More

LG ThinQ care

Detecting slight door opening

Detecting door openings minimises waste by alerting you to improper closures. It helps protect freshness and ensures your groceries stay fresh⁴⁾.

LG ThinQ UP

Take your refrigerator experience to the next level

Your refrigerator grows with your changing lifestyle. Experience new possibilities as ThinQ UP brings personalised features and upgrades tailored to your needs.

Pure N Fresh™

Minimises odor in your fridge

Pure N Fresh minimises odor through a carbon filtration system, keeping the air inside fresh.

Cleaning time

Effortlessly clean your fridge without any alarms or unplugging necessary

It's convenient as it allows you to clean without the need to unplug the power cord or hear the refrigerator door opening alarm.

*Pressing the cleaning time buttons for 3 seconds will activate the cleaning time. Cleaning time will be activated automatically For 15 minutes.

*When the Cleaning Time is activated the cold air and buzzer alarm will be turned off, but the LED will remain on.

AI Inverter™

Freshness reimagined, savings redefined

Discover the LG AI Inverter Compressor that intuitively learns your usage habits and optimises cooling to preserve your food's freshness while using energy efficiently.

*Product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

 

Disclaimer:

 

1 ) AI Fresh

- Based on data learned over three weeks, AI Fresh lowers fridge room's the temperature by 1 degree when the door is opened frequently.

- In case that Fridge Room's setting temp is 1℃ or 2℃, this function will not be activated.

- The AI Fresh is only supported through the LG ThinQ app, and LG ThinQ may have some limitations in terms of supported environments and usage methods.

 

2 ) AI Saving Mode

- The AI saving mode can be adjusted in two stages (up to X.X% for stage 1 and up to XX% for stage 2), and the savings rate varies depending on the product's energy rating and specifications.

- The AI savings rate for each stage may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

- The specific test details for the savings rate are as follows:

1. Test Model: XXXXXX

2. Test Conditions: Freezer at -18°C, Refrigerator at 3°C, No Load

3. Installation Conditions: Room temperature at 25°C, humidity at 55%

4. Test Method: 8-hour opening, 16-hour no opening Total opening times during the opening hours: Refrigerator 28 times, Freezer 6 times Energy results for each AI saving mode stage over 3 days are converted to 24-hour energy consumption and compared.

5. When using the AI saving mode, the frost removal cycle and compressor speed may be adjusted according to the surrounding environment. Applying stage 2 may result in an increase in internal temperature of the freezer and refrigerator and affect cooling intensity.

6. The test results have been verified by TÜV Rheinland Inc. using their specified testing method, but they may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

7. The AI saving mode is only supported through the LG ThinQ app, and LG ThinQ may have some limitations in terms of supported environments and usage methods.

 

3 ) LinearCooling™

- Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

- Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling model. The result may vary in actual usage.

- Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the weight reduction rate of vegetables between the model with linear cooling and the model without linear cooling, the model with linear cooling showed a lower weight reduction rate.

 

4 ) ThinQ Care

- To use ThinQ features, you need to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. LG ThinQ™ app available on compatible Android 9.0 or higher, iOS 16.0 or higher smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required.

- LG ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. *The security update period for the product.

FAQ

Q.
What is LG LinearCooling™?
A.
LinearCooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.
Q.
What is LG DoorCooling+™?
A.
DoorCooling+™ is a technology that delivers powerful cold air to food stored in the door through vents located at the front of the fridge. This technology helps maintain the cool temperature and freshness of anything stored in your fridge door.
Q.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
A.
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
Q.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
A.
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
Q.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
A.
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
Print

Key Spec

  • CAPACITY - Volume Total (L)

    580

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    329

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    E

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - InstaView

    No

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    E

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Counter Depth(path hinge)

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (L)

    580

  • Volume Freezer (L)

    211

  • Volume Refrigerator (L)

    369

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Handle Type

    Pocket handle type

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    White (In Cabinet)

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

FEATURES

  • DoorCooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Linear Cooling

    No

  • Star Rating

    ****

  • UVNano

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Climate Class

    T

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    329

  • Sound Power (dB)

    34

  • Sound Power (Grade)

    B

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    93

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    102

  • Height to Top of Case (mm)

    1860

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1860 x 696

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Multi-Air Flow

    No

  • Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Folding shelf

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 Transparent

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096803493

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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