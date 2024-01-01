Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
474L Multi Door Refrigerator, Silver
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

474L Multi Door Refrigerator, Silver

GMM41MSBEM

GMM41MSBEM

Modern kitchen with lg multi-door refrigerator in a sleek, silver finish, accompanied by a round dining table with wooden chairs, including abstract mirrors and minimalist furnishings.

Total No Frost

Fresh cooling completely with Total no frost

Cold air circulates evenly so your fridge and food stays frost-free and fresh. With no need to manually defrost your fridge, it’s always conveniently ready to use.

Fruits in plastic boxes, half is frozen, the other half is not.

Multi Air Flow

Ideal temperatures everywhere

Vents inside the refrigerator disperse cool air to maintain consistent humidity and temperature levels, keeping food fresher, longer no matter where it’s stored.

 

Open lg multi-door refrigerator with multi air flow system, showing cool air circulation for even temperature distribution.

Wide Space

Roomy enough for foodies and families

A large internal capacity lets you store many different foods at once, helping you worry less about running out of fridge space.

lg multi-door refrigerator with wide open doors, showcasing spacious interior and organized food storage.

Fresh Switch

Store various foods at appropriate temperatures

Using a simple control function, you can easily adjust settings for fruits, vegetables, meat and fish to maintain the freshness of your food.

LED Lighting

Bright and eye comfort

The Soft LED Panel evenly illuminates the entire refrigerator to help you find items quickly and easily.

Tempered glass shelves

Durable enough to withstand heavy kitchenware without the risk of breakage, these shelves are also easy to clean and maintain with no lingering stains or odors.

*The images shown above are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

