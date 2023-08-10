About Cookies on This Site

Fridge Freezer with Total No Frost, Premium Interior and Inverter Linear Compressor

GBF548PZDZH

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

CAPACITY (ℓ)- ISO GROSS

Total

496

Freezer

155

Refrigerator

341

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

440

Freezer

119

Refrigerator

321

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

89 / 97

DIMENSION (MM)

Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)

1850

Depth (Net) Without Door (C)

593.5

Depth (Net) Without Handle (D)

695

Depth (Net) Including Door & Handle (E)

695

Width (Net)

700

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

700 x 1850 x 700

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

747 x 1934 x 772

GENERAL FEATURES

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)(4)/Express Freeze/Eco Friendly

Child Lock

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Sound Power (dB)

41

Energy Efficiency Classbr (A+++ to D scale)

A++

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

292

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

18hr

Freezing Capacity (kg)

12

Refrigerant

R600a

Linear Compressor

Yes

Star Rating

4 Stars

Climate Class

SN-T

Finish (Door) br NS/PS3/SW/WB/Beige (Option)

PZ

Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)

PCM

Badge

Yes (Inverter Linear)

Handle Type Material

ABS

Plumbing Required

Yes

Water Dispenser

Yes

BioShield (Gasket)

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Lamp

LED (Both Side)

Shelf - Tempered Glass

Yes (2)

Shelf - Pull-Out Shelf

Yes

Shelf - Folding Shelf

Yes

Door Basket - Transparent

Yes

Door Basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage

Yes

Metallic Decorationbr (Hot Stamping) Shelf

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V Tempered Glass

Yes

Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One

Yes (2)

Vegetable Box (Drawer) br Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Ice maker

Twist - Tray type

Shelf Wire

Yes (2)

Drawer Transparent

Yes (3)

What people are saying

