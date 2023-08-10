About Cookies on This Site

Single Door Refrigerater with Water Dispenser and Total No Frost

Specs

Reviews

Support

Single Door Refrigerater with Water Dispenser and Total No Frost

GL5141PZBZ

Single Door Refrigerater with Water Dispenser and Total No Frost

All Spec

CAPACITY (ℓ)- ISO GROSS

Total

405

Refrigerator

405

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

377

Refrigerator

377

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

74 / 81

DIMENSION (MM)

Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)

1850

Height (Net) to Top of Case (B)

1827

Depth (Net) Without Door (C)

565

Depth (Net) Without Handle (D)

635

Depth (Net) Including Door & Handle (E)

673

Width (Net)

595

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

595 x 1850 x 673

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

661 x 1965 x 745

GENERAL FEATURES

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)(3)/Express Freeze

Child Lock

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Eco Friendly

Yes

Power On/Off

Yes

Clean Top

Option

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Sound Power (dB)

42

Energy Class

A++

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

115

Refrigerant

R600a

Linear Compressor

Yes FLB124NAMA

Star Rating

4 Stars

Climate Class

T

Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)

PCM (Embo)

Handle Type Material

Aluminium

Handle Type Size

Short

Plumbing Required

Option

Water Dispenser

Option

BioShield (Gasket)

Yes

Zero Clearance

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Lamp

Yes (Upper +Back LED)

Shelf - Tempered Glass

Yes (4)

Door Basket - Transparent

Yes (4)

Door Basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage

Yes

Door Basket - Dairy Corner

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V R/U br Tempered Glass

Yes

Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One

Yes (2)

Vegetable Box (Drawer) br Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

Egg Tray

Yes

