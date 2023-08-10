About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 16

Fast Charging

Plug in and you'll get around 1 hour of listening time from just 5 minutes of charging.

Carry Your Hustle

Packs the Power

Leave the charger behind with this high-capacity battery that delivers up to 20.5 hours* of power.
MIL-STD-810G

Strong and Ready for Combat

Made from durable yet lightweight material, this device has been tested, undergoing a seven-grade military durability assessment. It delivers even in the toughest conditions.

Create your optimal workstation

with the LG gram +view portable monitor and enjoy
dual display screens.

Splash Proof

Don't sweat a few splashes. You can wear LG TONE Free earbuds while you exercise, and it's okay to wear them in the rain. An IPX4 rating means they're sweat and water resistant.

Fast Pairing

Swift. Seamless. Simple

LG TONE Free earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly with Windows 10 PCs for your work.

16:10 Premium Display

Hustle Hub by LG gram

A community that provides useful tools and tips, how-to guides, and compelling content across market-related topics. Search for "Hustle Hub by LG gram UK" on Facebook and join the hustle!
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*Video Playback time : Brightness 150 nit, Wireless Off, Player: Movies & TV, Earphone play.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

From Fast to Faster

Plug Into Wireless Freedom

Enjoy the high quality sound and Active Noise Cancellation of your TONE Free UFP9 earbuds even where there is no Bluetooth support - such as on an airplane seat or the treadmill at your gym. Simply connect the charging case to any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack using the included USB-C to AUX cable, and it will transmit the audio to your earbuds.
*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.
*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs February 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810G: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.6 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.6 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.6 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.6 - Dust; Method 514.7 – Vibration; Method 516.7 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, the connection with a laptop is subject to be disconnected.
  • Long Battery Life
    Long Battery Life
  • Full HD Webcam
    Full HD Webcam
  • Thunderbolt™ 4
    Thunderbolt™ 4
  • Anti-glare Panel
    Anti-glare Panel
  • Intel® Evo
    Intel® Evo & Win 11
  • Ultra-lightweight
    Ultra-lightweight
  • Enhanced Security
    Enhanced Security

Intel 12th Gen CPU

Windows 11

Memory & Storage

12th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor

The powerful performance of intel powered by the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is 40% more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.

Adopted Latest Windows OS

Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimizes screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.

Need for Speed

LPDDR5 memory allows faster processing for more work efficiency and multi-tasking abilities.

