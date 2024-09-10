Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram Pro 16” 2in1 | Windows 11 | Ultra-light & superslim | 16:10 IPS display | Boosted by AI-powered Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor

16T90SP-G.AA78A1

Front view with keyboard
CES 2024 Innovation Awards logo.

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Honoree

Home Appliances
if design award 2024 logo.

iF DESIGN AWARD

Outstanding design for laptop computer
Reddot design award 2024 logo.

Red Dot [2024]

Winner of product design from Red Dot Design Award 2024

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 logo.

Pro. Anytime, anywhere

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 groupscene-tent mode and flat mode.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

lightest LG gram 2-in-1 laptop-16t90sp.

Ultra-light & superslim

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.

Level up to Pro

LG gram 2-in-1 offer precise image with IPS LCD and OLED display.

Your Pro studio

High refresh rate supports smooth workflow.

Smooth workflow

LG gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

Get all connected

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

Ultra-light & superslim

The gram Pro 2in1, with its ultra-light build and powerful performance, takes you where you want.

1,399g

Lightweight

12.4mm

Superslim

lightest LG gram 2-in-1 laptop-16t90sp.

*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

strong body-durability-military-grade-test.

Military grade

Slim, but strong

You’ll be surprised how our gram thrives under pressure. Its tough endurance is proven by rigorous military standard tests. Designed with finesse, to endure.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs November 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.

*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.

Pro. Anytime, anywhere.

Experience professional-grade power in a super versatile 2in1 form with an ultra-light body of 1,399g.

LG gram Pro 2in1.

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 supports pro grade performance. gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

*The stylus pen is included in the package.

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

360˚ touch display

Versatile in every angle

A simple flip is all you need to suit your moment's needs. The 360˚ hinge lets you switch from laptop to tablet and everything in between.

Versatile in every angle-laptop mode, tablet mode, tent mode, stand mode, flat mode.

Show you’re a pro

Crafted for elegance and efficiency, the 2in1 fits seamlessly into any workplace. Whether you’re working alone or with multiple collaborators, it provides the modes and the power for various tasks.

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 is good for collaborate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Advanced stylus pen

Each stroke comes to life

Our stylus pen gives you nuanced precision with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Detailed tilt and stroke are captured, allowing fluid control and finesse. 

Also, thanks to the 144Hz high refresh rate, it delivers a smooth and responsive tactile experience without interruption or delay.

Charge up in a snap

Snap on the stylus for immediate wireless charging. Magnetic convenience keeps your pen powered and in place without any extra cables.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The stylus pen is included in the package.

Powered like Pro

Intel® Evo™ Edition

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

Powered by Intel's latest processor, LG gram facilitates professional-standard graphics work and opens up a world of possibilities for video editing. Whether gaming or working, LG gram takes you to a whole new level.

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.

LPDDR5x

Max 32GB RAM

NVMe (Gen4)

Up to 2TB SSD

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.

Process heavyweight work like footage editing and 3D design without lagging.

Pro’s performance

Every work you start with gram Pro deserves to be completed as a masterpiece. You can generate AI images fast and process heavyweight work like footage editing and 3D design.

Process heavyweight work like footage editing and 3D design without lagging - Shown with Adobe Premiere Pro.

*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

cooling system.

Stay cool. Stay creative.

Work and play with passion, yet stay cool. Our powerful cooling system keeps your ideas flowing as smoothly as your projects.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Latest Windows OS

LG gram Pro maximizes productivity by stretching every pixel, thanks to the latest Windows OS. It coherently incorporates enhanced security, accessibility, and social features.

Pro-grade visuals

Immerse yourself in a display that syncs with your creative pulse. LG gram Pro’s IPS display delivers vibrant and smooth visuals, greatly optimized for every stroke of your imagination.

16”
2560x1600

High resolution

IPS
Display

Clear visual

Up to
144Hz

Refresh Rate

16:10
DCI-P3 99%

Wide range

IPS display

Sharp visuals. Sharper ideas.

LG gram Pro enhances your ideas with clarity and your workflow with fluidity, adding precision and depth to every visual.

LG gram 2-in-1 offer precise image with IPS LCD display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

VRR (Various Refresh Rate)

Fluid display, have it the pro way

Experience fluid visuals, optimized to your work and needs. The gram Pro 2in1 intuitively syncs refresh rates (range of 31Hz-144Hz) with your activities, delivering vivid detail when you’re on a roll and power-saving stillness when you’re not.

LG gram offer precise image with IPS LCD display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

16:10 High resolution display

Beyond screen, to spectacle

Immerse yourself in a world where colours come alive. LG gram Pro's WQXGA (2560x1600) high-resolution display, transforms your work and play into a visual masterpiece. Also, the 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content with less scrolling.

16:10 High resolution display shows more display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

See the full spectrum

Thanks to the wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 99%, you can enjoy vivid details and rich colours.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

strong body-durability-military-grade-test.

AI-powered photo organization

You can easily organize your photos using gram Link.

With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorized by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Multi-device, simple sharing

Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.

Expand your world

Connect with your mobile device for an extended viewing experience.

Control it from gram

The easy control hub for your digital domain. Use gram's touchpad and keys to direct your connected devices. Creativity starts with your gram.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use. 

Dolby Atmos

Surround your senses

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Stay unplugged

Unleashed mobility. The 77Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play.

Our AI Smart Assistant traces and alerts your power consumption status in advance, allowing extended battery life.

high-capacity battery.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.

Easy connectivity

Ports for optimal performance

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. So many ports make a plug-and-play paradise of greater productivity and endless entertainment.

HDMI, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), HP/MIC, USB 3.2.

*USB Type-C™ (USB 4 Gen 3x2, Thunderbolt™), USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1), HDMI x1, HP/MIC x1.

*USB Type-C™﻿ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

