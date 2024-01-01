We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 14" Ultra-Lightweight
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
OVERVIEW
-
Type
Laptop
-
Operating System
Windows 10 Home (64-bit)
SPECIFICATION
-
Processor Model
Intel® Core™ i5-8250U
-
Number Of Cores
Quad-Core
-
Clock Speed
1.6 GHz
-
Turbo Boost / Turbo Core Clock Speed
3.4 GHz
-
Cache
6 MB
-
RAM
8GB DDR4
-
RAM Speed
2400 MHz
-
Maximum RAM Capacity
16 GB
-
Storage Type
SSD
-
SSD Capacity
256 GB
SCREEN
-
Touchscreen
No
-
Screen Size
14.0"
-
Screen Type
IPS LCD
-
Resolution
Full HD 1920 x 1080p
-
Screen Features
LED Backlighting, sRGB Over 96% Color Gamut
CONNECTIVITY
-
WiFi Connectivity
802.11 AC
-
AC WiFi Type
Intel® 8265
-
TX / RX Streams
2x2
-
WiFi Band
2.4GHz + 5GHz
-
Maximum Speed
867 Mbps
-
Ethernet Port
Ethernet 10/100 port (RJ45 gender over USB Type-C)
-
Bluetooth Version
Bluetooth 4.1
-
USB Type-C Ports
1
-
USB 3.0 Ports
3 (including USB Type-C)
-
Video Interface
HDMI 1.4, Display Port 1.2 (Diplay Port over USB Type-C)
-
Audio Interface
3.5 mm jack x 1
-
Other Connections
Miracast
SOUND
-
Audio Software
DTS Headphone-X
-
Speakers
Dual speakers
MEDIA
-
Memory Card Reader
Micro SD
-
Expansion Card Slot
M.2 2280 x 1 (for secondary SSD)
FEATURES
-
Camera
720p (0.9M) HD ready
-
Keyboard
Island-style membrane keyboard
-
Backlit Keys
LED Backlighting
-
Mouse / Trackpad
Multi-touch trackpad with gesture control
-
Security Features
Kensington lock slot / Fingerprint scanner
-
Other Features
Dual Microphones
POWER
-
Battery Type
4-cell Lithium-ion
-
Battery Life
Up to 21.5 hours
GENERAL
-
Colour
Dark Silver
-
Box Contents
Installation guide, AC Adapter, Power Cable, LAN Adapter
-
Dimensions - Height
16.5 mm
-
Dimensions - Width
323.4 mm
-
Dimensions - Depth
211.8 mm
-
Weight
995 g
-
Manufacturer's Guarantee
1 year
-
Software Supplied
LG Control Center, LG Update Center, LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide (E-Manual), LG Reader Mode, LG On Screen Display 3, Microsoft Office 365 (30 Days Trial), DTS Headphone-X
-
Microsoft Office 365 Pre-Installed
1-month trial
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
