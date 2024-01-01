We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 15" Ultra-Lightweight Intel® Core™ i7-8565U
All Spec
OVERVIEW
-
Type
Laptop
-
Operating System
Windows 10 Home (64-bit)
SPECIFICATION
-
Processor Model
Intel® Core™ i7-8565U
-
Number Of Cores
Quad-Core
-
Clock Speed
1.8GHz
-
Turbo Boost / Turbo Core Clock Speed
4.6GHz
-
Cache
8MB
-
RAM
8GB DDR4
-
RAM Speed
2400MHz
-
Maximum RAM Capacity
16 GB
-
Storage Type
SSD
-
SSD Capacity
512GB
SCREEN
-
Touchscreen
No
-
Screen Size
15.6"
-
Screen Type
IPS LCD
-
Resolution
FHD (1920 x 1080)
-
Screen Features
LED Backlighting, sRGB Over 96% Color Gamut
CONNECTIVITY
-
WiFi Connectivity
802.11 AC
-
AC WiFi Type
Intel® 9560
-
TX / RX Streams
2 x 2
-
WiFi Band
2.4GHz + 5GHz
-
Maximum Speed
1.73Gbps
-
Ethernet Port
Ethernet 10/100 port (RJ45 gender over USB Type-C)
-
Bluetooth Version
Bluetooth 5.0
-
USB Type-C Ports
1
-
USB 3.1 Ports
3 (Excluding USB Type-C)
-
USB 3.0 Ports
0
-
USB 2.0 Ports
0
-
Video Interface
HDMI 1.4 x 1, Display Port 1.2 x1 ,Thunderbolt 3 x 1 (Diplay Port and Thunderbolt over USB Type-C)
-
Audio Interface
3.5 mm jack x 1
-
Other Connections
Miracast
SOUND
-
Audio Software
DTS Headphone-X
-
Speakers
Dual speakers
MEDIA
-
Disc Drive
No
-
Memory Card Reader
Micro SD
-
Expansion Card Slot
M.2 2280 x 1 (for secondary SSD)
FEATURES
-
Camera
720p (0.9M) HD ready
-
Windows Hello
Yes
-
Keyboard
Island-style membrane keyboard
-
Backlit Keys
LED Backlighting
-
Numeric Keypad
Yes
-
Mouse / Trackpad
Multi-touch trackpad with gesture control
-
Security Features
Kensington lock slot/Fingerprint scanner
-
Windows Ink
No
-
Other Features
Dual Microphones
POWER
-
Battery Type
4-cell Lithium-ion
-
Battery Life
Up to 18.5 hours (MobileMark® 2014)
GENERAL
-
Colour
White
-
Box Contents
Installation guide, AC Adapter, Power Cable, LAN Adapter
-
Dimensions - Height
16.8mm
-
Dimensions - Width
358mm
-
Dimensions - Depth
228mm
-
Weight
1109g
-
Manufacturer's Guarantee
2 years (Battery 1 year)
-
Software Supplied
LG Control Center, LG Update Center, LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide (E-Manual), LG Reader Mode, LG On Screen Display 3, Microsoft Office 365 (30 Days Trial), DTS Headphone-X
-
Microsoft Office 365 Pre-Installed
1-month trial
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
