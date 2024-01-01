Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram Style 16" OLED Laptop & UltraWide 34" QHD curved Monitor & LG XBOOM Go XG7QBK Speaker

16Z90RS34WR.XG7Q

Products in this Bundle: 3
Front 30 degree view

XG7QBK

Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG7QBK IP67 & 24-Hour Battery
Front view

16Z90RS-K.AA77A1

LG gram Style 16" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 OLED display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor

34WR50QC-B

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) Monitor with FreeSync™
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Laptop Details

LG gram Style Logo.

Start Light with LG gram.

Start Light with LG gram

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

-30 degree side view and half-open LG gram Style Laptop.

Beauty in Strength

With subtle variations in colour and tone inspired by the Aurora, this eye-catching cover changes its appearance depending on the angle of the light. Corning® Gorilla® Glass provides a soft touch, while also adding solidity and elegance to the overall design. The seamless edges of the touchpad reveal themselves at the touch of a finger, making this laptop both strong and stylish.

*The model image is simulated for illustrative purposes. It may differ from the actual product.

OLED Display

Stunning Visuals

From videos and gaming to digital content and graphic design work, enjoy captivating visuals with lowered blue light.

The image expresses the lifelike visual through the vast night scene, full of stars and the shallow lake that reflects the stars.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The image of puma in the dark expresses its accurate color and detail furs.
1M:1 Contrast Ratio

Breathtaking Details, Realism from True Black and HDR

With its true black contrast ratio and HDR capability, this laptop can handle detail even in deep and dark corners of the spectrum, while adjustable brightness accentuates fine textural details.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

**Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.

***Obtained the certificates on the panel- Eyecare Display, Green Guard.

Accurate and Rich Colours

Thanks to the OLED's 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, you can always see vivid details and rich colours.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

Smooth and Immersive Viewing

Whether gaming, watching, or simply scrolling, enjoy smooth visuals with significantly reduced stuttering and afterimage effects, thanks to the 0.2ms response time and 120Hz high refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Premium Display

Boost Your Productivity

The WQXGA+ 16:10 aspect ratio display not only delivers high-quality visuals but also lets you see more with less scrolling. And with a low-reflection panel that controls brightness, you can work outdoors with eye comfort.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.

A woman carrying her gram Style with an erm easily.

                         Ultra-light,             Ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 

Monitor Details

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved.



Display

34" WQHD (3440x1440) Curved

3-side virtually Borderless

 

 

Colour

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

HDR10

Connectivity

2 x HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort 1.4

21:9 WQHD (3440 x 1440) Curved (1800R) 

See More, Do More

The UltraWide™ WQHD (3440 x 1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

Picture By Picture (PBP)

Easy Multi-tasking    Set-up


34WR50QC allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable. Both cables are included in the package.

XBOOM Speaker Details

LG XBOOM Go XG7 is placed on the metal table with orange lighting is on. Behind the table, people are enjoying the music.

Play, Light and Boost.

Play the music, light up the mood and feel powerful sound with LG XBOOM Go.

Feel Powerful Sound with LG XBOOM Go

Experience LG XBOOM Go's remarkable sound that delivers deep bass and powerful sound together with LG’s latest sound technology.

All-New Units Deliver Brand New Powerful Sound

Track-type woofer produces deep bass and the dome tweeter is engineered to create a crisp high-frequency response.

Experience Bigger, Bolder Sound

With powerful 30W outputs, you can rock to the beat and enjoy an elevated audio experience every time, from meditation to partying with friends.

Feel that Bass Even at Low Volume

The bass enhancement algorithm lets you hear and feel each distinct bass note, even when you turn the music down low.
Sound Boost

Boost up Fun with Stronger Sound

One press of Sound Boost and you can widen the sound field and enjoy your music loudly.
Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

5

Battery Life (Hrs)

24

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IP67

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes/Yes

Lighting

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speakerphone

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Speaker

261 x 98 x 95 mm

Carton Box

320 x 143 x 145 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch(2Way)

Output Power

30W+10W

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

10W

Stand-by mode

0.5W

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

2.0" x 3.6" x 1

Tweeter Unit Size

0.78" x 1

Tweeter Unit Type

Dome

Passive Radiator

Yes

WEIGHT

Net Weight

1.1 kg

Gross Weight

2.7 kg

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806091811127

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

DC Output (USB A Type)

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Aux in (3.5Φ)

Yes

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(XG7QBK)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Processor

Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)

Memory

16GB

SSD

1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

weight(kg)

1.250

Resolution

WQXGA+ 3200 x 2000

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)

Color gamut

DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)

Dimension(inch)

14.0 x 9.5 x 0.63"

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y23

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Size (cm)

40.6cm

Resolution

WQXGA+ 3200 x 2000

Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

OLED

Panel Multi

SDC

Pol

Anti Glare Low Refrection

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Response Time

0.2ms

Brightness

400nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)

Contrast

1,000,000 :1 (Typical)

SYSTEM

Processor

Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)

Memory

16GB

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

SSD

1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

MMC Slot

Micro SD

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)

BT

BT 5.1

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

Interface

N/A

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 3.0W x 2

SECURITY

HDD Security

NO

SSD Security

Yes

fTPM/HW TPM

fTPM, HW TMP

Slim Kensington lock

NO

finger print

NO

Secure mode

NO

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Haptic Hidden Touchpad (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x1)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

HDMI

N/A

DC-in

N/A

RJ45

N/A

Etc.

N/A

Etc.

N/A

BATTERY

Battery

80Wh-Li-Ion

POWER

AC Adapter

65W

AC Adapter type

(New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 2m/5A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)

THERMAL

Thermal

Mega cooling 4.0

BUTTON

Button

Power button without Fingerprint

LED

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm

Dimension(inch)

14.0 x 9.5 x 0.63"

weight(kg)

1.250

weight(lb)

2.71 lbs

Shipping Dimension(mm)

475 x 290 x 60mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

18.8 x 11.5 x 2.4"

Shipping weight(kg)

2.2kg

Shipping weight(lb)

4.9 lbs

DESIGN

Color

Holographic White

Chassis Materials

Glass, Magnesium, PC-ABS

PRE-INSTALLED SW

LG Control Center

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG Power Manager

NO

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

YES

DTS X:Ultra

NO

Dolby Atmos

YES

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Intel® Unision

YES

Nebo for LG

NO

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

YES

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

YES

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

YES

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

YES

LG PC Manuals

YES

LG Update & Recovery

YES

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

YES

PCmover Professional

YES

New Wall paper

YES

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

YES

LG Display Extension

YES

LG Security Guard

YES

Sync on Mobile

YES

Tips (TBD)

NO

OLED Care SW

NO

Wacom notes

NO

Bamboo Paper

NO

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NO

ACCESSORY

Accessory

USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)

CERTIFIED

Certified

HDR True Black500

MULTIMEDIA

Microphone

Dual

WARRANTY

Warranty

12-months

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(16Z90RS-K)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34WR50QC-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WR50QC-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(34WR50QC-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34WR50QC-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WR50QC-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

