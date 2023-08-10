About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 15" Ultra-Lightweight 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 processor

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG gram 15" Ultra-Lightweight 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 processor

15Z90N-V.AA72A1

LG gram 15" Ultra-Lightweight 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 processor

Print

All Spec

PROCESSOR

CPU Name

10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 processor

Base Frequency

1.30GHz

Max Turbo Frequency

3.90GHz

Cache

L3 Cache 8MB

OPERATING SYSTEM

Operating System

Windows 10 Home (64bit)

SYSTEM MEMORY

Capacity

16GB

Speed

DDR4 3200MHz

Configuration

8GB x 2

Expansion Slot

x1

Max. Capacity

24GB

DISPLAY

Size

39.6cm (15.6")

Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Panel Type

IPS

GRAPHICS

Graphics

Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics

STORAGE (SSD)

Capacity

256GB

Interface

NVME™

Configuration

256GB x 1

Expansion Slot

x1

COMMUNICATION

Wireless

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201

LAN (RJ45 Gender)

10Base-T/100Base-TX

Bluetooth®

Bluetooth® 5.0

WEBCAM

Webcam

HD Webcam

SOUND

Speaker

1.5W x 2

Sound Effect

DTS: X Ultra

Mic

Dual Mic

KEYBOARD

Number of Keys

98 Keys

Numeric Keypad

Yes

Backlit

Yes

TOUCH PAD

Touch Pad

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

I/O PORT

HDMI-Out

x 1

USB Type-C™

x1 (USB3.1, USB PD, Thunderbolt™ 3)

USB 3.1 (Type A)

x 3

H/P Out

x 1

UFS/MICROSD CARD SLOT

UFS / microSD Card Slot

x 1

FINGER PRINT

Finger Print

Yes

BATTERY

Capacity

80Wh

Type

Lithium Ion

AC ADAPTER

AC Adapter

48W (AC 100V-240V 50/60Hz)

DIMENSION

Dimension

357.6 x 225.3 x 16.8 mm

WEIGHT

Weight

1,120g

COLOUR

Colour

Dark Silver

SOFTWARE

LG Control Center

Yes

LG Update Center

Yes

LG Reader Mode

Yes

LG On Screen Display

Yes

LG Easy Guide

Yes

LG Troubleshooting

Yes

Microsoft® Office

Yes (30 Days Trial)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(15Z90N-V)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

