LG gram 17" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS anti glare display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

17Z90R-K.AA78A1

17Z90R-K.AA78A1

LG gram 17" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS anti glare display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor

Front view1

LG gram 17 Logo.

Start Light with LG gram.

Start Light with LG gram

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The slim, light body of the gram provides mobility and productivity.

Ultra-light, Ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

MIL-STD-810H

Proven Durability

LG gram even passed MIL-STD-810H military durability testing. Built from lightweight yet durable materials, it is as strong as it is portable.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

High Resolution Large Display

Standard of Premium Display

Be captivated by the rich and vivid colours with WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide colour gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) which allows you to see more content with less scrolling.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

Eye comfort, Even in the Light

The anti-glare panel greatly reduces glare, reflections, and automatically adjusts its brightness, so you can see well in light places.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).

It shows that the sound from the gram speakers surrounds the space around the gram.
Dolby Atmos

Surround Sound to the Next Level

Hear, feel more, and be transported in music and movies through Dolby Atmos. Be moved by the immersive surround sound experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The Latest Systems for Speed

Intel 13th Gen CPU

Windows 11

Memory & Storage

13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors

The powerful performance of intel powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.

Adopted Latest Windows OS

Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimises screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.

Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking

The LPDDR5 memory and 4th generation NVME SSD allows faster processing for more work efficiency and multi-tasking abilities.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

It shows that the mobile device and gram are connected to transfer files easily, send test messages, and make a phone call with gram.
Intel® Unison™

Link Devices with Little Effort

Stop juggling devices to transfer files, make calls or send messages. Bring all jobs from Android or iOS devices onto your gram.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.

LG Security Guard

Stay secured even outside. Your gram will lock itself and send an alert when it detects an abnormal situation, such as loss.

It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Attention Sensing

LG’s advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing boosts security and creates intuitive devices.

Privacy Guard & Alert

Hands Free Smart Pointer

Digital Wellness

Privacy Guard & Alert

Protects your privacy by automatically locking your gram or blurring the screen when you leave your laptop or others see your screen.

Screen Control by Gaze Tracking

Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly or transfer active content to the screen you’re working on.

LG gram Cares for Wellness

Alerts you when you make a bad posture as well as when you continually work on for a long time.

For Videoconferencing

It makes not only audiences can see your presentation and material at a same time but also offers convenient functionalities such as auto mute, mute warning and virtual camera.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The model image in the video and the feature cards might be different from the actual model.

Leave the Charger Behind

Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 80Wh high-capacity battery.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilised and power management settings.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The animation shows the cooling fan is running.
Advanced Cooling**

Keep it Cool

Work and play with passion but still stay cool with a vastly improved cooling system.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.

Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices

LG gram offers not only various ports but also two Thunderbolt™ 4 for ultimate scalability. Experience 5k display at a 40 GB transfer speed while charging external devices simultaneously.

It shows various ports of LG gram.

Expand Your View with One Click

LG Display Extension allows you to simply click in the direction of the 2nd display and use it.

Reach Faster with Hot Keys

Hold down the Fn or Windows key to bring up the hot key map. LG gram comes preloaded with all of the most intuitive hot keys.

*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Unbox and Upcycle

Transform the package box into a rhino picture frame instead of throwing it away. Keep your precious moments, and keep the planet green.

Print

Key Spec

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

i7-1360P

Memory

16 GB LPDDR5 Dual Channel, 6000 MHz

SSD

1 TB SSD NVME Gen 4 (2280) Dual SSD slots

weight(kg)

1.350 kg

Resolution

WQXGA+ (3200 x 2000)

Graphic

Intel Iris XE Graphics (i7,i5)

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Size (Inch)

17 Inch

Dimension(inch)

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70"

All Spec

CERTIFIED

Certified

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel®Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax,2 x 2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)

BT

BT5.1

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

FHD IR Web cam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

Interface

N/A

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y23

DESIGN

Color

Obsidian Black

Chassis Materials

Magnesium, PC-ABS

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Back lit Keyboard (US:100 Key, UK:101 Key, JP:104 Key w/Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/Scroll and Gesture Function (size:131.5 x 82.6 mm)

LED

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm

Dimension(inch)

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70"

weight(kg)

1.350 kg

weight(lb)

2.98 bs

Shipping Dimension(mm)

499 x 307 x 60 mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4"

Shipping weight(kg)

2.5 kg

Shipping weight(lb)

5.6 lbs

POWER

AC Adapter

65 W

AC Adapter type

(New, Small size) 3 pole with external C to C2 m/5A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

4 Pole Headset, US type

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 1 (x 1)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen 3 x 2 Type C (x 2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

HDMI

YES

DC-in

YES

RJ45

N/A

Etc.

N/A

PRE-INSTALLED SW

LG Control Center

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG Power Manager

NO

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

YES

DTS X:Ultra

NO

Dolby Atmos

YES

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Intel® Unision

YES

Nebo for LG

NO

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

YES

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

YES

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

YES

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

YES

LG PC Manuals

YES

LG Update & Recovery

YES

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

YES

PCmover Professional

YES

New Wall paper

YES

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

YES

LG Display Extension

YES

LG Security Guard

YES

Sync on Mobile

YES

Tips (TBD)

NO

OLED Care SW

NO

Wacom notes

NO

Bamboo Paper

NO

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NO

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

17 Inch

Size (cm)

43.18 cm

Resolution

WQXGA+ (3200 x 2000)

Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Panel Multi

LGD

Pol

Anti-Glare

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

Response Time

N/A

Brightness

350 nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

SECURITY

HDD Security

NO

SSD Security

Yes

fTPM/HW TPM

Option

Slim Kensington lock

YES

finger print

NO

Secure mode

NO

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 2.0 W x 2,Max 5 W (Smart Amp)

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

SSD

1 TB SSD NVME Gen 4 (2280) Dual SSD slots

MMC Slot

Micro SD

SYSTEM

Processor

i7-1360P

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

Intel Iris XE Graphics (i7,i5)

Memory

16 GB LPDDR5 Dual Channel, 6000 MHz

THERMAL

Thermal

N/A

ACCESSORY

Accessory

USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)

BATTERY

Battery

80 Wh

BUTTON

Button

Power button without Fingerprint

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(17Z90R-K)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Front view1

17Z90R-K.AA78A1

LG gram 17" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS anti glare display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor