DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer | 9kg | WiFi connected | DUAL Dry™ | Auto Cleaning Condenser | Smart Pairing™ | A+++ Rated | Black Steel
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer | 9kg | WiFi connected | DUAL Dry™ | Auto Cleaning Condenser | Smart Pairing™ | A+++ Rated | Black Steel

FDV909BN

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer | 9kg | WiFi connected | DUAL Dry™ | Auto Cleaning Condenser | Smart Pairing™ | A+++ Rated | Black Steel

Which? Award1

Which? Award

Tumble Dryers

February 2023
Quiet Mark2

Quiet Mark

Tumble Dryers

2023
Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
small actions we take. Find out more to make
our clothes last longer and create a better
tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear Learn More
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

Live to a New Standard of Energy Saving,
Convenience and healthy Drying.

Green Product Certified by TUV

World First Dryer. TUV Green Product certification* recognizes our efforts to minimize environmental impacts.

Refrigerant R290

LG dryer with R290 refrigerant has lower Global Warming Potential than R134a.**

*Requirements for the Green Product Mark consist of social compliance, product safety, restriction of hazardous substances, and sustainable use of resources.

**GWP : R290 = 3, R134a = 1,430

Less Energy Consumption, More Peace of Mind
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Less Energy Consumption, More Peace of Mind

The DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer competently performs for satisfactory efficiency levels.
A+++ Energy Efficiency*

A+++ Energy Efficiency*

R290 refrigerant has lower GWP** compared to R134a refrigerant used in LG conventional heat pump dryer.

*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton Cycle with Energy Mode.

**GWP(Global Warming Potential) : R290 = 3, R134a = 1,430

Dual 10 Year Warranty

Dual 10 Year Warranty

DUAL Inverter Compressor 10 Year Warranty meets with Inverter Motor 10 Year Warranty.
Natural refrigerant

Natural refrigerant

The refrigerant R290 has lower global warming potential which means that is better for the environment.
For Less Hassles, More Consistent Results
Auto Cleaning Condenser

For Less Hassles, More Consistent Results

Helps keep drying performance on your behalf with auto cleaning condenser.
Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment. *The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

Less Health Concern, More Fabric Care1
Gentle Care™

Less Health Concern, More Fabric Care

99.9% Reduction
Allergy Care

99.9% Reduction

The Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues. Improve your quality of life.

*Allergy Care cycle reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.

BAF approved

Offers performance backed by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) approval, and prevents allergens that can cause respiratory and skin diseases.
Keeps Clothes Clean
Dual Filter

Keeps Clothes Clean

A Dual Filter assists drying performance by filtering out lint.

Ensure the Clothes Feel Like New

Fabric Protection

Ensure the Clothes Feel Like New

Low temperature heat pump technology reduces shrinkage and takes gentle care of delicate garments.
Facilitates Drying Performance
Sensor Dry

Facilitates Drying Performance

The unit's moisture sensor and temperature sensor automatically detect the levels to set the optimal drying time. It save your clothes from the excessive heat damage.
Perfectly Synchronized with SmartThinQ™
LG Washer & Dryer Pair Option

Perfectly Synchronized with SmartThinQ™

From setting the proper drying cycle, to downloading new programs, your dryer just got smarter. Wi-Fi connectivity allows for easy interaction and access to the latest innovations.

Smart Pairing

The dryer can receive cycle information from your LG washer (Wi-Fi) and automatically sets a proper dryer cycle to give your clothes the protection they deserve.

Cycle Download

Cycle Download lets users download new drying programs such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and Minimize Wrinkles.

Smart Remote Control

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots most minor issues before they become bigger ones.
Convenient Door Opening
Reversible Door

Convenient Door Opening

The door can be mounted on either the right or left side for easy installation.
Even More Durable and Elegant
Tempered Glass

Even More Durable and Elegant

Tempered glass with boosted durability was utilized to give an elegant look that lasts.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

WM

Key Spec

DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes

Yes

Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

Reversible Door
Yes

Yes

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door Lock Indication
No

No

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

No

AI DD

No

Type

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes

Yes

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
Yes

Yes

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump
Yes

Yes

Dual Lint Filter
Yes

Yes

Empty Water Indicator
Yes

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

End of Cycle Signal
Yes

Yes

Auto Restart

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Reversible Door
Yes

Yes

LoadSense

No

Sensor Dry
Yes

Yes

Drum Light
Yes

Yes

Leveling Legs
Yes

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum
Yes

Yes

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

Yes

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

Yes

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

Inverter Motor

Yes

Inverter Motor

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Anti Crease
Yes

Yes

Condenser Care
Yes

Yes

Drum Care
Yes

Yes

Dry Level

3 Levels

Favourite

No

Less Time
Yes

Yes

More Time
Yes

Yes

Rack Dry

No

Time Dry

No

Wi-Fi

Yes

Beep On/Off
Yes

Yes

Child Lock
Yes

Yes

Delay End
Yes

Yes

Drum Light
Yes

Yes

Remote Start
Yes

Yes

Steam

No

Anti Crease

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Drum Care

Yes

Dry Level

3 Levels

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Rack Dry

No

Time Dry

No

PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)

Edry (kWh)
1.66

1.66

Edry1/2 (kWh)
0.86

0.86

Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)
194

194

Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

194

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Drain Hose Kit
Yes

Yes

Rack Assembly
Yes

Yes

Stacking Kit
Yes

Yes

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

Drain Hose Kit

Yes

Rack Assembly

Yes

Stacking Kit

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1115

1115

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

1115

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Platinum Black

PROGRAMS

Cotton

Yes

Delicates
Yes

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Mixed Fabric
Yes

Yes

Refresh

No

Sportswear
Yes

Yes

Towels

Yes

Babywear

No

Hygiene

No

Outdoor

No

Quick 34

No

Shirt 20

No

Synthetics

No

Time Dry

No

Wool Refresh

No

Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes

Yes

Cool Air

No

Cotton +
Yes

Yes

Download Cycle
Yes

Yes

Easy Care
Yes

Yes

Quick 30
Yes

Yes

Rack Dry
Yes

Yes

Warm Air
Yes

Yes

Wool

Yes

Activewear(Sportswear)

Yes

AI Dry

No

AI Dry

No

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Bedding Refresh

No

Bedding Refresh

No

Bulky Item

No

Bulky Item

No

Cool Air

No

Down Jacket Refresh

No

Download Cycle

Yes

Down Jacket Refresh

No

Easy Care

Yes

Jeans

No

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Quick Dry

No

Quick Dry

No

Rack Dry

Yes

Skin Care

No

Skin Care

No

Steam Hygiene

No

Steam Refresh

No

Steam Hygiene

No

Steam Refresh

No

Babywear

No

Hygiene

No

Outdoor

No

Quick 34

No

Shirt 20

No

Synthetics

No

Time Dry

No

Wool Refresh

No

Warm Air

Yes

Eco

No

Time Dry

No

Turbo Dry

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Pairing
Yes

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(FDV909BN)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FDV909BN)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(FDV909BN)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(FDV909BN)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

