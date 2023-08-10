About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart technology, making life easier

Specs

Reviews

Support

Smart technology, making life easier

RC8015A1

Smart technology, making life easier

Print

All Spec

FINISH

Color/Finish

White

Door Type

Opaque

CAPACITY

Weight (Kg)

8

PROGRAMMES

No of Programs

9 Programs

No of Dry Options

9

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Audible End of Cycle Beeper

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Heater

Multi-Level Control

Time Remaining / Status Indicator

Yes

SAFETY FEATURES

TP

Yes

Thermal Fuse

Yes

Thermostat

Yes

ELB

No

SENSORS

Tempreature sensor (Thermistor)

Yes (2ea)

Moisture Sensor

Yes

Door Opening Sensor

Yes

Water Height Sensor

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Rack

Yes

Accessary Hose

Yes

OTHERS

Dial Knob

2knob_Chromate knob

Water Tank

5 ℓ

Multi-Language

Yes

Leg Adjust

4 Adjustable Legs

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 