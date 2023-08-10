About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8KG A+++ rated ECO Hybrid™ Dryer with Heat Pump and Inverter Technology
EL_RC8084AV3W.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

8KG A+++ rated ECO Hybrid™ Dryer with Heat Pump and Inverter Technology

EL_RC8084AV3W.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
RC8084AV3W

8KG A+++ rated ECO Hybrid™ Dryer with Heat Pump and Inverter Technology

LG RC8084AV3W
Print

All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

White

Door Type

Condensing Type

CAPACITY

Weight (Kg)

8

FEATURES

Display

Big LED

Door

Black Tint Cover

Auto Cleaning System

Yes

Hybrid

Yes

Window Button

Touch button

Drum

STS

Top Plate

Board (LPM)

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Start/Power Button

Silver spray, Blush LED, Deco

PERFORMANCE

Automatic Tumble Dryer

Yes

Edry , Edry1/2 (kWh)

1.34/0.71

Power Consumption Left-on Mode

0.4W

Power Consumption Off Mode

0.4W

Duration Left-on Mode

10 min

Standard Programme

Cotton Cupboard Eco

Weighted Programme Time

162

Full Load Time

210

Partial Load Time

126

Condensation Efficiency Class

A

Weighted Condensation Efficiency

93

Full Load Condensation

93

Half Load Condensation

93

Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)

A+++

Energy Consumption

159

Power Sourse Rating

230V, 50Hz

PROGRAMMES

Main Course

Cotton, Mixed Fabrics, Easy Care, Bulky Item, Jeans

Special

Sports Wear, Quick Dry, Delicate, Wool, Skin care

Timed Drying

Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm

Additional Function

Time Delay, Favourite, Anti Crease, Drum Light

Download Cycle

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

End Beep

Yes

Clean Filter Notice

Yes

Empty Water Notice

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Insert Filter

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Remain Time / Drying Step

Yes

Leg Adjust

Yes

SMART FUNCTION

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

NFC

Yes

WiFi

Yes

OPTIONS

More Time

Yes

Less Time

Yes

Damp Dry Beep

Yes

Hand Iron

Yes

Buzzer

3 level

Eco Hybrid Options

Eco, Normal, Speed

DRY LEVELS

Iron

Yes

Cupboard

Yes

Extra

Yes

SENSORS

Temperature Sensor (Thermistor)

Yes(4EA)

Moisture Sensor

Yes

Door Opening Sensor

Yes

Water Sensor

Yes

LEV

Yes

Filter Sensor

Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Product (W x D x H)

600 x 640 x 850

Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)

660 x 702 x 910

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(RC8084AV3W)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(RC8084AV3W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 