8KG A+++ rated ECO Hybrid™ Dryer with Heat Pump and Inverter Technology
All Spec
-
Colour/Finish
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Condensing Type
-
Weight (Kg)
-
8
-
Display
-
Big LED
-
Door
-
Black Tint Cover
-
Auto Cleaning System
-
Yes
-
Hybrid
-
Yes
-
Window Button
-
Touch button
-
Drum
-
STS
-
Top Plate
-
Board (LPM)
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Start/Power Button
-
Silver spray, Blush LED, Deco
-
Automatic Tumble Dryer
-
Yes
-
Edry , Edry1/2 (kWh)
-
1.34/0.71
-
Power Consumption Left-on Mode
-
0.4W
-
Power Consumption Off Mode
-
0.4W
-
Duration Left-on Mode
-
10 min
-
Standard Programme
-
Cotton Cupboard Eco
-
Weighted Programme Time
-
162
-
Full Load Time
-
210
-
Partial Load Time
-
126
-
Condensation Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Weighted Condensation Efficiency
-
93
-
Full Load Condensation
-
93
-
Half Load Condensation
-
93
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)
-
A+++
-
Energy Consumption
-
159
-
Power Sourse Rating
-
230V, 50Hz
-
Main Course
-
Cotton, Mixed Fabrics, Easy Care, Bulky Item, Jeans
-
Special
-
Sports Wear, Quick Dry, Delicate, Wool, Skin care
-
Timed Drying
-
Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm
-
Additional Function
-
Time Delay, Favourite, Anti Crease, Drum Light
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
End Beep
-
Yes
-
Clean Filter Notice
-
Yes
-
Empty Water Notice
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Insert Filter
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Remain Time / Drying Step
-
Yes
-
Leg Adjust
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
WiFi
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
Damp Dry Beep
-
Yes
-
Hand Iron
-
Yes
-
Buzzer
-
3 level
-
Eco Hybrid Options
-
Eco, Normal, Speed
-
Iron
-
Yes
-
Cupboard
-
Yes
-
Extra
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor (Thermistor)
-
Yes(4EA)
-
Moisture Sensor
-
Yes
-
Door Opening Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water Sensor
-
Yes
-
LEV
-
Yes
-
Filter Sensor
-
Yes
-
Product (W x D x H)
-
600 x 640 x 850
-
Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)
-
660 x 702 x 910
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
