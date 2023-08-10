About Cookies on This Site

9KG ECO HYBRID DRYER WITH TRUESTEAM™ TECHNOLOGY
EL_RC9042AQ3Z.PDF
Energy Grade : EU

Specs

Reviews

Support

9KG ECO HYBRID DRYER WITH TRUESTEAM™ TECHNOLOGY

EL_RC9042AQ3Z.PDF
Energy Grade : EU
RC9042AQ3Z

9KG ECO HYBRID DRYER WITH TRUESTEAM™ TECHNOLOGY

Print

All Spec

FINISH

Color/Finish

White

CAPACITY

Weight (Kg)

9

PERFORMANCE

Noise Level (dBA)

60.5 dB

Energy Consumption

A Grade

PROGRAMMES

Hybrid

Cotton, Mixed Fabrics, Easy Care, Bulky Item, Jeans

Special

Sports Wear, Quick Dry, Delicate, Wool

Steam

Steam Hygiene, Steam Refresh

Timed Drying

Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Audible End of Cycle Beeper

Yes

Add Water

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Insert Filter

Yes

Anti Crease

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Heater

Yes

Remain Time / Drying Step

Yes

Clean Filter Notice

Yes

Empty Water Notice

Yes

Dry Time

23.9min/kg

Favourite

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

OPTIONS

More Time

Yes

Less Time

Yes

Eco Hybrid Options

Eco, Speed

Steam Options

Easy Iron, Static shield

Buzzer

3 level

DRY LEVELS

Iron

Yes

Light

Yes

Cupboard

Yes

Very

Yes

Extra

Yes

SAFETY FEATURES

TP

Yes

Thermal Fuse

Yes

Thermostat

Yes

SENSORS

Moisture Sensor

Yes

Water Height Sensor

Yes

LEV

Yes

Filter Sensor

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Rack

Yes

Stacking Kit

Purchased separately

Accessary Hose

Purchased separately

Steam Connecting Hose

Yes

Steam Y Connector

Yes

OTHERS

Leg Adjust

4 Adjustable Legs

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(RC9042AQ3Z)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

