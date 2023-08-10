We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9KG ECO HYBRID DRYER WITH TRUESTEAM™ TECHNOLOGY
All Spec
-
Color/Finish
-
White
-
Weight (Kg)
-
9
-
Noise Level (dBA)
-
60.5 dB
-
Energy Consumption
-
A Grade
-
Hybrid
-
Cotton, Mixed Fabrics, Easy Care, Bulky Item, Jeans
-
Special
-
Sports Wear, Quick Dry, Delicate, Wool
-
Steam
-
Steam Hygiene, Steam Refresh
-
Timed Drying
-
Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm
-
Audible End of Cycle Beeper
-
Yes
-
Add Water
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Insert Filter
-
Yes
-
Anti Crease
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Heater
-
Yes
-
Remain Time / Drying Step
-
Yes
-
Clean Filter Notice
-
Yes
-
Empty Water Notice
-
Yes
-
Dry Time
-
23.9min/kg
-
Favourite
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
Eco Hybrid Options
-
Eco, Speed
-
Steam Options
-
Easy Iron, Static shield
-
Buzzer
-
3 level
-
Iron
-
Yes
-
Light
-
Yes
-
Cupboard
-
Yes
-
Very
-
Yes
-
Extra
-
Yes
-
TP
-
Yes
-
Thermal Fuse
-
Yes
-
Thermostat
-
Yes
-
Moisture Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water Height Sensor
-
Yes
-
LEV
-
Yes
-
Filter Sensor
-
Yes
-
Rack
-
Yes
-
Stacking Kit
-
Purchased separately
-
Accessary Hose
-
Purchased separately
-
Steam Connecting Hose
-
Yes
-
Steam Y Connector
-
Yes
-
Leg Adjust
-
4 Adjustable Legs
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
