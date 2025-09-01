We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump Dryer, Onyx Black
RHX1009NNK
Key Features
- The DUAL Inverter Heat Pump cycles faster and more effectively, with a 10 year warranty.
- Smart Pairing™ receives data from compatible LG washers to set the dryer automatically
- LG ThinQ™ Wi-Fi models allow simple control, monitoring and even download of new cycles.
- Reduce your energy usage with heat pump technology compared to standard vented dryers.
- Dry a 1kg load of synthetics in just 30 minutes with the Quick 30 program.
- LG dryers use R290 refrigerant, a natural refrigerant with lower global warming potential.
5 Year Warranty
Tumble Dryers
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Everything a dryer should be
Simple, ergonomic design
Intuitive design with core features
Sensor Dry
Real-time drying with sensors
Save energy
Efficient drying technology
Easy maintenance
Self-cleaning condenser
Enhanced Design
Simple to use, with a sleek new design
A fresh take on dryer design, to enhance the look of any room.
Interior image with a washer and dryer side by side
*Set programme at Eco cycle (Full & Half Load) for test in accordance in conformity with EN 61121 and Regulation 932/2012.
*At a range of energy efficiency classes from A+++ to D scale by EN 61121 and Regulation 932/2012.
R290
Natural refrigerant
LG dryer with R290 refrigerant has lower Global Warming Potential than R134a.
*GWP : R290 = 3, R134a = 1,430
Sensor Dry
Excellent drying performance
Detects moisture on clothes and automatically sets the drying time.
*Applicable to Sensor Dry programme only.
Quick 30
Dry small loads in just 30 minutes
30-minute drying for small loads, suited to a busy schedule.
Enlarged panel image and fabric being placed in the dryer
*Quick 30 is for up to 3 pieces (maximum 1kg) of polyamide, acrylic or polyester items.
Allergy Care
Clothes get a deep clean, reducing the risk of allergies
Be worry-free knowing that Allergy Care reduces live dust mites that can cause allergies.
Image of a clean teddy bear and white fabric inside a dryer drum.
*Allergy Care cycle for dryer tested by Environmental Allergens Info & Care Inc. reduces house dust mite allergen.
Auto Cleaning Condenser
No manual cleaning required for the condenser
Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser with self-cleaning technology.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operation environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto-cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Smart Pairing™
Automatically synchronise dryer settings
Cycle information is shared between washer and dryer for a simple, synergetic wash/dry cycle.
*Usage of this function requires the washer and dryer to be connected to your home Wi-Fi network and registered within the LG ThinQ™ smart application.
2-in-1 Filter
Upgraded, easy clean filter maintains drying performance
An upgraded Dual-layer filter ensures long-lasting drying performance.
Image of a filter being removed from the dryer drum
Check the filter cleaning process
LG ThinQ™
Life simplified with easy control
Enjoy remote dryer access and download new cycles.
Control your laundry anytime, anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.
Easy maintenance and monitoring
Whether it's everyday maintenance or lager tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the LG ThinQ™ app.
Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant
Tell your smart speaker or AI assistanct what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
Designed with the better essentials for all
FAQ
Q.
How do I choose a new dryer?
A.
Consider the following when selecting a dryer :
1. Capacity based on your family's size
2. Energy efficiency for your electricity bill
3. Drying programs that fit your needs
4. Smart functions and applications such as LG ThinQ
5. Installation space needed for the dryer
6. Reliability and quality guarantee services
Q.
Does this product require additional vent installation?
A.
LG dryers are ventless and able to be used anywhere without space constraints.
Q.
What do I need to know before stacking my washer and dryer?
A.
Consider the following factors to make sure your stacked washer and dryer are safe, reliable, and easy to use.
1. Compatibility: First, make sure the washer and dryer models are compatible with each other. LG dryers should only be put on LG drum washers. (Washer depth options: 565, 615 mm)
2. Installation space: Check the size of the space to install the washer and dryer in series. Also, make sure you have enough space to open the washer and dryer doors.
3. Expert installation: The dryer can be securely attached to the LG washer using a stacking kit. Only qualified service personnel may stack and the check that the dryer is installed correctly.
Q.
What is the typical lifespan of a tumble dryer?
A.
Product lifespan can vary depending on several factors, such as product quality, frequency of use, and maintenance.
Regular maintenance is important to extend the lifespan of the dryer.
1. Clean the area around the filter before and after drying, and keep the Dual Lint Filter clean by washing it with water.
2. Clean the dust inside the dryer and ventilate it by opening the dryer door slightly before and after use.
3. It is recommended to care for the condenser and drum using the Condenser Care and Drum Care functions.
Q.
Which clothes should not go in the dryer?
A.
Check the fabric care label on your clothing and dry them according to the recommended drying method.
Do not dry the following items:
- Items that may cause a fire: clothes with flammable substances such as wax, oil, paint, gasoline, degreasers, drycleaning solvents, kerosene, etc.; electric blankets; carpets
- Heat-sensitive clothing
Q.
How long does it take to dry clothes in a heat-pump dryer?
A.
The time it takes to dry the clothes in a heat-pump dryer may vary depending on factors such as the type of fabric and the weight of the laundry.
1. Fabric type: Clothes made from heavy materials such as denim take longer to dry than lighter fabrics such as polyester.
2. Laundry weight: The more laundry there is, the longer the drying time will be.
Key Spec
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660
Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)
A+++
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump
No
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
Reversible Door
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Onyx Black
Door Type
Round Door (No Cover)
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
9
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
Door Lock Indication
No
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
No
AI DD
No
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
No
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump
No
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Auto Restart
No
Inverter DirectDrive
No
Reversible Door
No
LoadSense
Yes
Sensor Dry
Yes
Drum Light
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
No
Inverter Motor
Yes
ENERGY
Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)
A+++
PROGRAMS
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
Air Dry (Cool Air)
No
AI Dry
No
Allergy Care (dryer)
No
Bedding Refresh
No
Bulky Item
No
Cotton
Yes
Cotton +
No
Delicates
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Down Jacket Refresh
No
Duvet
No
Easy Care
Yes
Eco
Yes
Jeans
No
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Quick 30
No
Quick 40
Yes
Quick Dry
No
Rack Dry
No
Refresh
No
Skin Care
No
Steam Hygiene
No
Steam Refresh
No
Timed Dry
Yes
Towels
No
Turbo Dry
No
Warm Air
No
Wool
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Anti Crease
No
Condenser Care
Yes
Drum Care
No
Dry Level
3 Levels
Favourite
No
Less Time
No
More Time
No
Rack Dry
No
Time Dry
No
Wi-Fi
Yes
Beep On/Off
No
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Drum Light
No
Remote Start
Yes
Steam
No
Dry Time
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 702
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660
Weight (kg)
51.0
Weight include packing (kg)
54.0
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1114
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Drain Hose Kit
Yes
Rack Assembly
No
Stacking Kit
No
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)
Automatic Tumble Dryer
Yes
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
Condensation Efficiency Class
A
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
10
Edry (kWh)
1.61
Edry1/2 (kWh)
0.88
Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)
194
Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)
91
Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)
91
Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)
64
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
0.40
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
0.40
Standard Drying Program
Eco Cupboard
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
185
Time (Min) - (Partial Load)
115
Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)
91
Weighted Programme Time
142
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096542255
COMPLIANCE
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
