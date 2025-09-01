Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump Dryer, Onyx Black
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump Dryer, Onyx Black

UKEU
Product Information Sheet

9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump Dryer, Onyx Black

RHX1009NNK
Key Features

  • The DUAL Inverter Heat Pump cycles faster and more effectively, with a 10 year warranty.
  • Smart Pairing™ receives data from compatible LG washers to set the dryer automatically
  • LG ThinQ™ Wi-Fi models allow simple control, monitoring and even download of new cycles.
  • Reduce your energy usage with heat pump technology compared to standard vented dryers.
  • Dry a 1kg load of synthetics in just 30 minutes with the Quick 30 program.
  • LG dryers use R290 refrigerant, a natural refrigerant with lower global warming potential.
More
5 year warranty

5 Year Warranty

Tumble Dryers

Video of zooming into the LG dryer in the laundry room with LG washing machine.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Everything a dryer should be

Sketch and product image of a dryer

Simple, ergonomic design

Intuitive design with core features

Image of a dress shirt being scanned

Sensor Dry

Real-time drying with sensors

Image of leaves swirling around a washing machine.

Save energy

Efficient drying technology

Image of a condenser.

Easy maintenance

Self-cleaning condenser

Enhanced Design

Simple to use, with a sleek new design

A fresh take on dryer design, to enhance the look of any room. 

Interior image with a washer and dryer side by side

*Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Image of a dryer in front of a green wall with an A+++-4% rating displayed next to it.

Image of a dryer in front of a green wall with an A+++-4% rating displayed next to it.

Energy Efficiency

Save energy, cut utility costs

Enjoy laundry with A+++-4% energy efficiency.

*Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*Set programme at Eco cycle (Full & Half Load) for test in accordance in conformity with EN 61121 and Regulation 932/2012.

*At a range of energy efficiency classes from A+++ to D scale by EN 61121 and Regulation 932/2012.

R290

Natural refrigerant

LG dryer with R290 refrigerant has lower Global Warming Potential than R134a.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*GWP : R290 = 3, R134a = 1,430

Sensor Dry

Excellent drying performance

Detects moisture on clothes and automatically sets the drying time.

Video illustrating fabric moisture sensing

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Applicable to Sensor Dry programme only.

Quick 30

Dry small loads in just 30 minutes

30-minute drying for small loads, suited to a busy schedule. 

Enlarged panel image and fabric being placed in the dryer

*Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*Quick 30 is for up to 3 pieces (maximum 1kg) of polyamide, acrylic or polyester items.

Allergy Care

Clothes get a deep clean, reducing the risk of allergies

Be worry-free knowing that Allergy Care reduces live dust mites that can cause allergies.

Image of a clean teddy bear and white fabric inside a dryer drum.

*Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*Allergy Care cycle for dryer tested by Environmental Allergens Info & Care Inc. reduces house dust mite allergen.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

No manual cleaning required for the condenser

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser with self-cleaning technology.

*The product images in the image or video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operation environment.

*The frequency of running 'auto-cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

Smart Pairing™

Automatically synchronise dryer settings

Cycle information is shared between washer and dryer for a simple, synergetic wash/dry cycle.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Usage of this function requires the washer and dryer to be connected to your home Wi-Fi network and registered within the LG ThinQ™ smart application.

2-in-1 Filter

Upgraded, easy clean filter maintains drying performance 

An upgraded Dual-layer filter ensures long-lasting drying performance.

Image of a filter being removed from the dryer drum

Check the filter cleaning process
Video showing the process of cleaning the filter

*Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

LG ThinQ™

Life simplified with easy control

Enjoy remote dryer access and download new cycles.

Learn more about ThinQ app

Control your laundry anytime, anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.

Easy maintenance and monitoring

Whether it's everyday maintenance or lager tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the LG ThinQ™ app.

Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant

Tell your smart speaker or AI assistanct what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

Designed with the better essentials for all

LG dryer in the living room.

Fits your interior

Image of an LG dryer.

Flat & Minimal

Enlarged image of the dryer dial and panel

Simple & Easy control

Interior image of a washing machine and dryer side by side.

Washer & Dryer

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

FAQ

Q.

How do I choose a new dryer?

A.

Consider the following when selecting a dryer :
1. Capacity based on your family's size
2. Energy efficiency for your electricity bill
3. Drying programs that fit your needs
4. Smart functions and applications such as LG ThinQ
5. Installation space needed for the dryer
6. Reliability and quality guarantee services

Q.

Does this product require additional vent installation?

A.

LG dryers are ventless and able to be used anywhere without space constraints.

Q.

What do I need to know before stacking my washer and dryer?

A.

Consider the following factors to make sure your stacked washer and dryer are safe, reliable, and easy to use.
1. Compatibility: First, make sure the washer and dryer models are compatible with each other. LG dryers should only be put on LG drum washers. (Washer depth options: 565, 615 mm)
2. Installation space: Check the size of the space to install the washer and dryer in series. Also, make sure you have enough space to open the washer and dryer doors.
3. Expert installation: The dryer can be securely attached to the LG washer using a stacking kit. Only qualified service personnel may stack and the check that the dryer is installed correctly.

Q.

What is the typical lifespan of a tumble dryer?

A.

Product lifespan can vary depending on several factors, such as product quality, frequency of use, and maintenance.
Regular maintenance is important to extend the lifespan of the dryer.
1. Clean the area around the filter before and after drying, and keep the Dual Lint Filter clean by washing it with water.
2. Clean the dust inside the dryer and ventilate it by opening the dryer door slightly before and after use.
3. It is recommended to care for the condenser and drum using the Condenser Care and Drum Care functions.

Q.

Which clothes should not go in the dryer?

A.

Check the fabric care label on your clothing and dry them according to the recommended drying method.
Do not dry the following items:
- Items that may cause a fire: clothes with flammable substances such as wax, oil, paint, gasoline, degreasers, drycleaning solvents, kerosene, etc.; electric blankets; carpets
- Heat-sensitive clothing

Q.

How long does it take to dry clothes in a heat-pump dryer?

A.

The time it takes to dry the clothes in a heat-pump dryer may vary depending on factors such as the type of fabric and the weight of the laundry.
1. Fabric type: Clothes made from heavy materials such as denim take longer to dry than lighter fabrics such as polyester.
2. Laundry weight: The more laundry there is, the longer the drying time will be.

Key Spec

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

    A+++

  • DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

    No

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Onyx Black

  • Door Type

    Round Door (No Cover)

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    No

  • DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

    No

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    No

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

ENERGY

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

    A+++

PROGRAMS

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

  • Air Dry (Cool Air)

    No

  • AI Dry

    No

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bulky Item

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick 40

    Yes

  • Quick Dry

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Steam Hygiene

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Timed Dry

    Yes

  • Towels

    No

  • Turbo Dry

    No

  • Warm Air

    No

  • Wool

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    No

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Dry Level

    3 Levels

  • Favourite

    No

  • Less Time

    No

  • More Time

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Time Dry

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Dry Time

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 702

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Weight (kg)

    51.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    54.0

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

    1114

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Drain Hose Kit

    Yes

  • Rack Assembly

    No

  • Stacking Kit

    No

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)

  • Automatic Tumble Dryer

    Yes

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

  • Condensation Efficiency Class

    A

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    10

  • Edry (kWh)

    1.61

  • Edry1/2 (kWh)

    0.88

  • Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

    194

  • Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)

    64

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.40

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.40

  • Standard Drying Program

    Eco Cupboard

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    185

  • Time (Min) - (Partial Load)

    115

  • Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Weighted Programme Time

    142

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096542255

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

