8kg/4kg 6 Motion Direct Drive Washer Dryer
All Spec
-
Color/Finish
-
White
-
Weight (Kg)
-
8
-
Max Dry Capacity (Kg)
-
4
-
Drum Volume (Litres)
-
58
-
Intelligent Washing System
-
Yes
-
Auto Balance
-
Yes
-
with Foam Sensing & Removal
-
Yes
-
Variable Spin Speed
-
1400/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
-
Cold/30/40/60/95
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes
-
Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
Display
-
LED
-
Door Size (mm)
-
300mm
-
Door Opening Angle
-
180
-
Door Switch Type
-
Bimetal
-
Load Detect
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
B
-
Spin Performance
-
A
-
Noise Level (dBA)
-
Wash:54, Spin:75
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton-Eco
-
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
-
Yes
-
Quick30
-
Yes
-
Intensive 60
-
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
-
Yes
-
Sports Wear
-
Yes
-
Synthetic
-
Yes
-
Cupboard Dry
-
Yes
-
Iron Dry
-
Yes
-
Low Temp Dry
-
Yes
-
Time Dry
-
Yes
-
Beeper
-
Yes
-
Child-Look
-
Yes
-
Dry
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
Yes
-
No Spin
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Rinse Hold
-
Yes
-
Medic Rinse
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
-
Yes/Yes
-
Running Time Indicator
-
Yes
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes
-
Time Delay (hour)
-
3-19h
-
Product (W x H x D)
-
600 x 850 x 550
-
Weight (Kg)
-
62
-
Adjustable Leg
-
10
