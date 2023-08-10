About Cookies on This Site

9/5 KG Steam Washer Dryer with inverter Direct Drive and Smart ThinQ Connnectivity

Specs

Reviews

Support

9/5 KG Steam Washer Dryer with inverter Direct Drive and Smart ThinQ Connnectivity

F4J6VG0W

9/5 KG Steam Washer Dryer with inverter Direct Drive and Smart ThinQ Connnectivity

LG F4J6VG0W
Print

All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

Blue white

Door

White Rim + Black Tint

Display Background Color

Black

Dial Knop

White

KEY FEATURES

Inverter Direct Drive™

Yes

6 Motion

Yes

Add Item

Yes

NFC (Download cycle, NFC)

Yes

FEATURES

Variable Spin Speed

1400/1000/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature

Cold/20/40/60/95℃

Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Spray Detergent Water (Circulation)

Yes

Door Switch Type

Auto Door

Door Opening Angle

120º

Drum Hole Size (mm)

300 (R)

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

Wave Lifter

Aqua-Lock

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

version 3.0

PERFORMANCE

Energy Efficiency Class (A to G scale)

B

Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

1400

PROGRAMMES

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Large

Yes

Mix

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Allergy Care

Yes

Gentle Care

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

Baby Steam Care

Yes

Sports Wear

Yes

Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)

Yes

Direct Wear (WD only)

Yes

Wash + Dry

Yes (5kg)

Quick 30

Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

Prewash

Yes

Crease Care

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Beeper

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Normal

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Normal Eco

Yes

Low Temp

Yes

Iron

Yes

Cupboard

Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Product (W x D x H)

600 x 560 x 850

Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)

660 x 655 x 885

Weight (Kg)

68

Weight Include Packing (Kg)

72

DISPLAY

Program Selector

Dial + Touch

Display Type

White LED

Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)

0.811111111111111

Time Delay (Hour)

3-19 hrs

Start/Pause Indication

Yes(Start buttion Blink)

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication

Yes

Error Message Alarm

Yes

