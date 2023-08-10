About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8/5 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

Specs

Reviews

Support

8/5 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

FH4A8TDH4N

8/5 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

1111111111111

All Spec

KEY FEATURES

Inverter Direct Drive™

Yes (Post DD)

TrueSteam™

Yes (3in2)

6 Motion

Yes

Energy Efficiency Class (A to G scale)

A

Smart Diagnosis

version 3.0

NFC (Download cycle, NFC)

Yes

FEATURES

Body Colour

Silver

Door

Chrome rim + Black tint

Display Background Colour

Black

Dial Knop

Chrome

Max Wash Capacity (Kg)

8

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

5

Spin Speed

1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature (℃)

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Spray Detergent Water (Circulation)

Yes

Door Switch Type

Auto Door

Door Openning Angle (º)

120

Drum Volume (Liters)

59

Drum Hole Size (mm)

300

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

Wave Lifter

Aqua-Lock

Yes

Program Selector

Dial + Touch

Diaplay Type

White LED

Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)

18:88

Delay Timer

3-19 hrs

Start/Pause Indication

Yes (Start button Blink)

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication

Yes

Error Message Alarm

Yes

WASH PROGRAM

Cycle No

14

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Large

Yes

Mix

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Allergy Care (Steam Only)

Yes

Steam Refresh (Steam Only)

Yes

Gentle Care

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

Sports Wear

Yes

Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)

Yes

Direct Wear (WD Only)

Yes

Wash + Dry (WD Only)

Yes (5kg)

Quick 30

Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Product (W x H x D mm)

600 x 850 x 590

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Prewash

Yes

Steam Softener

Yes

Favorite

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Beeper On/Off

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Intensive

Yes

Normal

Yes

Time Save

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse⁺+ Hold

Yes

Normal Eco

Yes

Low Temp

Yes

Iron

Yes

Eco

Yes

Cupboard

Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Baby Wear

Yes

Kids Wear

Yes

School Uniform

Yes

Swimming Wear

Yes

Rainy Season

Yes

Gym Clothes

Yes

Jeans

Yes

Blanket

Yes

Sweat Stain

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Colour Care

Yes

Quiet Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Quick Wash + Dry

Yes

Dry 30

Yes

Dry 60

Yes

Turbo Dry

Yes

Shirt Dry

Yes

WASHER & DRYERBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010)

Brand

LG

Model

FH4A8TDH4N

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Energy Consumption, wash+spin+dry (kWh/cycle)

5.44

Energy Consumption, wash+spin (kWh/cycle)

1.52

Washing Performance Class

A

Washing extraction effiency for a standard 60℃

44%

Max spin speed (RPM)

1400

Wash Capacity (KG)

8

Drying Capacity (KG)

5

Water Consumption, wash+spin+dry (litres/cycle)

89

Water Consumption, wash+spin (liters/cycle)

65

Washing and drying time (Min)

735

Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (kWh/year)

1088

Water Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (liters)/year)

17800

Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin (kWh/year)

304

Water Consumption Year, wash+spin (liters)/year)

13000

Standard Washing Program

Cotton Large 60℃ + Max rpm

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 