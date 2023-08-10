About Cookies on This Site

LG TrueSteam™ FH6G1BCH2N 12/8Kg 1600 Spin Washer Dryer - White

Specs

Reviews

Support

FH6G1BCH2N

All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

Blue White

Door

New Metalic Colour + Black Tempered Glass

Display Background Color

2Tone Black

FEATURES

Intelligent Washing System

Yes

Auto Balance

Yes

Load Detect

Yes

Foam Sensing & Removal

Yes

Variable Spin Speed

1600/1200/1000/800/600/400/No spin

Variable Temperature

Cold/20/30/40/50/60/95 ℃

Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

option

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Spray Rinse System

Yes

Atomizing System

Yes

Door Switch Type

Auto Door

Motor Type

Direct Drive

Steam

Yes

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

Wave Lifter

Trim Kit Design

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Door Size

535 mm

Door Opening Angle

125º

Aqua-Lock

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Wi-fi

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Water Consumption (Litre)

Wash: 69, Dry: 61

Energy Consumption (kWh)

0.663 kWh/kg (cold)

Duration 'Left-on Mode' (Min)

10

Cycle Time(min)40℃ Cotton

105

Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)

A

Washing Performance

A

Spin Drying Class

A

Spin Drying Performance (RMC)

44%

Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

1400

PROGRAMMES

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Large

Yes

Mix Load

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Steam Refresh

Yes

Allergy Care

Yes

Outdoor

Yes

Gentle Care

Yes

Wool

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Wash+Dry

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Dry Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

Timedry (Dry Course)

Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

Prewash

Yes

Light Soil

Yes

Normal Soil

Yes

Heavy Soil

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Steam Wash

Yes

Steam Softener

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

No Spin

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Beeper

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Dry option

Normal, Iron, Eco, 30min, 60min, 90min, 120min

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Product (W x D x H)

600 x 640 x 850

Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)

660x705x885

Weight (Kg)

76

Weight Include Packing (Kg)

80

DISPLAY

Display Type

Big Touch LED

Time Delay (Hour)

3-19hrs

Start/Pause Indication

Yes

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication/Alarm

Yes/Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Baby Care

Yes

Hygiene

Yes

Small Load

Yes

Skin Care

Yes

Cold Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin (Default)

Yes

Kids Wear

Yes

School Uniform

Yes

Swimming Wear

Yes

Rainy Season

Yes

Gym Clothes

Yes

Jeans

Yes

Blanket

Yes

Sweat Stain

Yes

Deodorization

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Colour Protection

Yes

Noise Minimize

Yes

Minimize Wrinkles

Yes

Lightly Soiled Items

Yes

Minimize Detergent Residue

Yes

Sleeve Hems and Collars

Yes

Juice and Food Stains

Yes

Quick Tub Clean

Yes

Proofing

Yes

