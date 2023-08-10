We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TrueSteam™ FH6G1BCH2N 12/8Kg 1600 Spin Washer Dryer - White
All Spec
-
Colour/Finish
-
Blue White
-
Door
-
New Metalic Colour + Black Tempered Glass
-
Display Background Color
-
2Tone Black
-
Intelligent Washing System
-
Yes
-
Auto Balance
-
Yes
-
Load Detect
-
Yes
-
Foam Sensing & Removal
-
Yes
-
Variable Spin Speed
-
1600/1200/1000/800/600/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
-
Cold/20/30/40/50/60/95 ℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
-
option
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes
-
Spray Rinse System
-
Yes
-
Atomizing System
-
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
-
Auto Door
-
Motor Type
-
Direct Drive
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
-
Wave Lifter
-
Trim Kit Design
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Door Size
-
535 mm
-
Door Opening Angle
-
125º
-
Aqua-Lock
-
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Wi-fi
-
Yes
-
Water Consumption (Litre)
-
Wash: 69, Dry: 61
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
-
0.663 kWh/kg (cold)
-
Duration 'Left-on Mode' (Min)
-
10
-
Cycle Time(min)40℃ Cotton
-
105
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)
-
A
-
Washing Performance
-
A
-
Spin Drying Class
-
A
-
Spin Drying Performance (RMC)
-
44%
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
-
1400
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton Large
-
Yes
-
Mix Load
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care
-
Yes
-
Outdoor
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
Yes
-
Wool
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Dry Only
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
Yes
-
Timedry (Dry Course)
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Light Soil
-
Yes
-
Normal Soil
-
Yes
-
Heavy Soil
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Steam Wash
-
Yes
-
Steam Softener
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
No Spin
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Beeper
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Dry option
-
Normal, Iron, Eco, 30min, 60min, 90min, 120min
-
Product (W x D x H)
-
600 x 640 x 850
-
Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)
-
660x705x885
-
Weight (Kg)
-
76
-
Weight Include Packing (Kg)
-
80
-
Display Type
-
Big Touch LED
-
Time Delay (Hour)
-
3-19hrs
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
-
Yes/Yes
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Hygiene
-
Yes
-
Small Load
-
Yes
-
Skin Care
-
Yes
-
Cold Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin (Default)
-
Yes
-
Kids Wear
-
Yes
-
School Uniform
-
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
-
Yes
-
Rainy Season
-
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
Yes
-
Blanket
-
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
-
Yes
-
Deodorization
-
Yes
-
Single Garments
-
Yes
-
Colour Protection
-
Yes
-
Noise Minimize
-
Yes
-
Minimize Wrinkles
-
Yes
-
Lightly Soiled Items
-
Yes
-
Minimize Detergent Residue
-
Yes
-
Sleeve Hems and Collars
-
Yes
-
Juice and Food Stains
-
Yes
-
Quick Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Proofing
-
Yes
