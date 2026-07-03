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11kg / 6kg AI-powered Heat Pump Washer Dryer, Series 10, White
WHX9016TLC
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Key Features
- DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™: Twin cylinders deliver faster, more efficient drying, saving you time and energy
- AI Direct Drive™: Detects load and fabric characteristics to offer 18% more fabric care
- TurboWash™360: Blitz through a 5kg load in just 39 minutes, maintaining quality
- LG Steam+™: Reduces allergens by up to 99.99%. Wrinkle Care reduces creases by 30%
- Smart Controls: Intuitive digital dial, designed to learn your style
- LG ThinQ™ Wi-Fi: Models allow simple control, monitoring and even download of new cycles
Inside LG's Heat Pump Innovation
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Complete care, compact design
Space Saving
2-in-1 wash and dry combo
Time Saving
Laundry completed in 150 minutes
Energy Saving
Great energy savings with every load
Fit & Max
Slide-in installation, maximum capacity
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Time Saving
Complete wash and dry in 150 min
Load, set and go. In under 150 minutes²⁾, your clothes will be clean, fresh and dry.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
AI Wash™ 2.0
AI-enhanced washing powered by AI DD™
AI Wash™ 2.0⁵⁾ optimise washing motions based on laundry type and customise washing and rinsing according to the soil level of clothes. It helps improve fabric care and energy savings of soft fabrics.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
TurboWash™ 360
39 minutes to a faster clean
The 3D multi-nozzle system sprays water and detergent in four directions to reduce fabric damage and complete a wash in just 39 minutes⁶⁾.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Fit & Max
Slide-in installation, maximum capacity
Wash and dry in a single machine with more capacity⁹⁾ and 850mm height for under-sink installation.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Steam+™
Steam out allergens & wrinkles
The Steam+™ ¹⁰⁾feature uses high-temperature steam to remove dust mites and reduce wrinkles by about 30%, helping keep clothes hygienically maintained and saving ironing time.
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Hassle-free maintenance
Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser¹²⁾-it self-cleans so you don't have to.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
ThinQ™
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™
Control your laundry anytime, anywhere
The ThinQ¹³⁾ app allows out to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.
Easy maintenance and monitoring
Whether it’s everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer’s energy usage through the ThinQ¹³⁾ app.
Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant
Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant¹³⁾ what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*The product images on the image are shown for illustration purposes only and might differ from the real product.
FAQ
What is the standard-size LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump?
All LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump can vary depending on the drum size / capacity. Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.
How do I choose the new LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump?
Consider the following when selecting the LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump :
1. Capacity based on your family's size
2. Energy efficiency for your electricity bill
3. Washing/Drying programs that fit your needs
4. Smart functions and applications such as LG ThinQ™
5. Installation space needed for the LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump
6. Reliability and quality guarantee services
Does this product require additional vent installation?
LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump is ventless and able to be used anywhere without space constraints.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump with AI DD™ function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibers and dissolve allergens, including pollen and dust mites*.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.
How does the Auto-dosing function work?
The LG Automatic dispenser's auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your machines to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the appropriate amount of detergent every time. It removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep the machines in good operating condition. Simply shut the door and press start!
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
What is a heat pump technology?
Heat Pump moves heat rather than generating it, creating an energy-efficient closed-loop system. It uses low-temperature air to gently dry clothes, while a condenser removes moisture before reheating and recirculating the air.
This continuous cycle ensures energy savings and gentle fabric care.
Washing Machine installation guide
Space Check
Ensure sufficient space for installation
Leave space on all sides for door clearance to ensure the freestanding washing machine fits standard dimensions.
Water Supply Hose
Verify the tap type
Taps may be either threaded or smooth, which determines the type of connector needed for the Washing Machine’s water inlet and drain pipes.
Levelling
Keep level for stability
Keep the washer level by adjusting the feet to reduce vibration and noise. Adding anti-vibration pads can provide extra stability.
1) Energy Efficiency
- The washer-dryer model has undergone separate testing for dryer Washing machine efficiency and a combined test for the wash and dry cycle based on energy efficiency evaluation.
- LG internal lab test was conducted based on EN 60456:2016+A11:2020+A12:2024 A12:2023 with HPWD116A (Washer only).
- LG internal lab test was conducted based on EN IEC 62512:2020+A11:2020+A12:2023 with HPWD116A (Washer-Dryer).
2) Time Saving
- Tested by Intertek on October 2025, TurboWash+Dry cycle based on 3kg of actual clothing based on LG Electronics internal testing standards. Cycle time may vary depending on load type/weight.
3) R290
- Global Warming Potential : R290: about 3, R134a: about 1340
4) Microplastic Care Cycle
- Tested by Intertek on July 2023. Microplastic Care cycle with 3kg of load(100% polyester training jacket) compared to Mixed Fabric cycle(F4Y7EYPBW). Comparing by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20㎛ filter.
- The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
5) AI Wash™ 2.0
- Tested by Intertek on October 2025. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors
- AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.
- The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
6) TurboWash™ 360
- Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
7) Energy Saving
- Based on LG's internal laboratory test results, compared to the company's existing model (F164X71WSTA), which is a registered model under the European Product Registry for Energy Labeling, the European energy standard, the Energy Efficiency Class A standard has been improved by -10%(Based on a complete cycle), resulting in an energy improvement of approximately 50% compared to the existing model(F164X71WSTA).
- The results may be different depending on the environment
8) Gentle Drying
- Tested by Intertek on October 2025. When comparing the Wool/Hand Wash+Dry course to the Cotton Wash+Dry course, the shrinkage performance was compared after the course operation using a test load of 1 kg with actual clothes and wool fabrics, showing an improvement of up to 90%. Results may vary depending on the weight of the laundry, the type of fabric, and/or other factors.
9) Capacity
- Capacity varies depending on the depth and drum capacity(kg).
- Increased capacity than the previous model(F4Y7RYW2W vs. FH4U2VCNW2 *2kg at 565mm(Depth))
10) Steam+™
- the Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.
- Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
- The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 9 cycles.
11) Auto Cleaning Condenser
- The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
12) ThinQ™
- ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country.
- To optimise functionality, ensure the product is Wi-Fi connected and registered in the LG ThinQ app.
- To register your home appliances on the LG ThinQ app, you need to have Wi-Fi at home.
- To use the ThinQ™ function, download the LG ThinQ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the app instructions.
- Please note LG ThinQ app might not work on some smartphones or may have limited features. Check your phone's specifications before using (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).
13) AI DD™
- Tested by Intertek on November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (AI Wash representative model: F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
- AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg.AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.
- The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only. Warranty period/policy may vary depending on country or region.
- Noise level: 71dB (Sound Power Level), based on EU Regulation 2019/2014 (F4X7EBPY6).
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
ENERGY - Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE) - Max spin speed (RPM)
1400
FEATURES - ezDispense
No
FEATURES - TurboWash360˚
Yes
FEATURES - AI DD
Yes
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
Body Color
White
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
6
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
1-24 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Figure Indicator
LCD
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Type
Front Load Washer Dryer
Centum System
No
Add Item
Yes
ezDispense
No
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Steam
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Steam+
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
Selectable Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400
ENERGY
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash+Dry)
A
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096803110
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Add Item
No
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Detergent Level
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Pre Wash
No
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse
Rinse+ & Hold / Rinse & Hold / Rinse++ / Rinse+ / Default / No
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Rinse+
No
Softener Level
Yes
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
Steam
Yes
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
TurboWash
Yes
Wash
Yes
Wrinkle Care
Yes
ColdWash
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 660
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
Weight (kg)
87.0
Weight include packing (kg)
91.0
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
620
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
5
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
11.0
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
5.5
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
2.75
Energy Efficiency Class
A
Max spin speed (RPM)
1400
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
71
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
0.5
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
2.0
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
A
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
53.9
Standard Program (washing only)
Eco 40-60
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
240
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
180
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
140
Wash Capacity (kg)
11
Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
37
Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)
53
PRODUCT FICHE (WASH+DRY CYCLE)
Dry Capacity (kg)
6
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
5
Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
153
Energy Efficiency Class
A
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
0.5
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
2.0
Standard Program (washing + drying)
Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
630
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
295
Wash+Dry (Full Load)
6.0
Wash+Dry (Half Load)
3.0
Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)
48
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
COMPLIANCE
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
PROGRAMS
Baby Steam Care
Yes
AI Wash
Yes
AI Wash & Dry
Yes
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Auto Wash
No
Baby Care
No
Baby Wear
No
Bed Sheets
Yes
Cold Wash
Yes
Color Care
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Cotton +
No
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
Yes
Downloaded Cycle
No
Down Jacket
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Eco 40-60
Yes
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene
No
Intensive 60
No
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Outdoor
No
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
Yes
Quick 30
No
Quick Wash
No
Quick Wash+Dry
Yes
Refresh
No
Rinse+Spin
Yes
Silent Wash
Yes
Skin Care
No
Sleeve Hems and Collars
Yes
Spin Only
Yes
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
Stain Care
No
Steam Refresh
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
Yes
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
No
Wash+Dry
Yes
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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