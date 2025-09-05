We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg Steam™ Washing Machine, White
F4A10S8NWK
Key Features
- LG's Steam™ technology uses powerful sanitizing steam to reduce allergens by up to 99.99%
- LG slim washing machines offer full capacity in a reduced footprint
- Wash your clothes quickly in just 30 minutes, great for those small loads
- Ideal for delicate garments such as underwear, wool or other fabrics needing special care
Hygiene care
Clean clothes, less worry about bacteria
With hygiene care, your clothes get a deep clean that removes 99.9% of bacteria.
*Hygiene cycle approved by CVC Testing Technology reduces bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa).
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Quick 30
A quick wash in 30 minutes
30-minute washing for small loads, suited to a busy schedule.
*Quick 30 is suitable for laundry weighing up to 2kg.
*The washing time may extend and the results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.
Tub Clean
One-touch solution for simple tub cleaning
Keep the inside of your washing machine hygienic with easy cleaning.
*It is recommended to run the Tub Clean cycle once per month to maintain the tub clean.
Pre Wash
Help to remove tough stains with Pre Wash
Pre Wash takes on deep-seated dirt, leaving your clothes refreshingly clean.
Child Lock
Prevents accidental use
Child Lock prevents little ones from accidentally altering settings.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8.0
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x470
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
Max spin speed (RPM)
1350
ezDispense
No
TurboWash360˚
No
AI DD
Yes
Steam
Yes
Wrinkle Care
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
White
Door Type
Round Door (No Cover)
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
1-24 hours
Display Type
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
No
AI DD
Yes
Type
Front Load Washer
Centum System
No
Add Item
No
ezDispense
No
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
No
Foam detection system
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Steam
Yes
Drum Light
No
Steam+
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
TurboWash360˚
No
Embossing Inner Drum
No
Vibration Sensor
No
Drum Lifter
Plastic Lifter
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
Selectable Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400
ENERGY
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
PROGRAMS
Baby Steam Care
No
AI Wash
No
Allergy Care (washer)
No
Auto Wash
No
Baby Care
No
Baby Wear
No
Bed Sheets
No
Cold Wash
No
Color Care
No
Cotton
Yes
Cotton +
No
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
No
Downloaded Cycle
No
Down Jacket
No
Duvet
No
Easy Care
No
Eco 40-60
Yes
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene
Yes
Intensive 60
No
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Outdoor
No
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
No
Quick 30
Yes
Quick Wash
No
Quick Wash+Dry
No
Refresh
No
Rinse+Spin
Yes
Silent Wash
No
Skin Care
No
Sleeve Hems and Collars
No
Spin Only
No
Sportswear(Activewear)
No
Stain Care
No
Steam Refresh
No
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
No
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
No
Wash+Dry
No
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096474020
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
No
Add Item
No
Beep On/Off
No
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Detergent Level
No
Drum Light
No
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
No
Rinse
No
Rinse + Spin
No
Rinse+
Yes
Softener Level
No
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
Steam
No
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
No
TurboWash
No
Wash
No
Wrinkle Care
No
ColdWash
No
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
No
Energy Monitoring
No
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
Tub Clean Coach
No
Smart Pairing
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
975
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
650x885x560
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x470
Weight (kg)
60.0
Weight include packing (kg)
63.0
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
530
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)
Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
47
Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)
48
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
5
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
0.768
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
0.435
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
0.181
Energy Efficiency Class
A
Max spin speed (RPM)
1350
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
74
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
0.5
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
0.5
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
B
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
53.9
Standard Program (washing only)
Eco 40-60
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
218
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
168
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
168
Wash Capacity (kg)
8.0
COMPLIANCE
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
