Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8kg Steam™ Washing Machine, White
Label_2005952.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

8kg Steam™ Washing Machine, White

Label_2005952.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

8kg Steam™ Washing Machine, White

F4A10S8NWK
Front view of 10kg Front Load Washing Machine White - Hygiene Care, Quick 30, Tub Clean {F4Z1VYC6W}
Front loading washing machine front open door image
image of teddy bear and white towel inside the washing machine drum. Text read : 'Hygiene care': With hygiene care, your clothes get a deep clean that removes 99.9% of bacteria.
Image of small laundry items such as shirts, baby clothes, and socks. Text: 'Quick 30': 30-minute washing for small loads, suited to a busy schedule.
Image of a smiling woman holding a white towel while kneeling in front of a washing machine in a living room. Text: 'Pre Wash': Pre Wash takes on deep-seated dirt, leaving your clothes refreshingly clean.
Image of two children playing with colorful blocks near a washer. Text read: 'Child Lock': Child Lock prevents little ones from accidentally altering settings.
lifestyle cut of Front load washing machine in the laundry room
Front loading washing machine detergent open image
Front loading washing machine detergent open top image
Front loading washing machine drumdetail image
Front loading washing machine right side image
Front loading washing machine side image
Front loading washing machine left side image
Front loading washing machine back image
drum detail
Front view of 10kg Front Load Washing Machine White - Hygiene Care, Quick 30, Tub Clean {F4Z1VYC6W}
Front loading washing machine front open door image
image of teddy bear and white towel inside the washing machine drum. Text read : 'Hygiene care': With hygiene care, your clothes get a deep clean that removes 99.9% of bacteria.
Image of small laundry items such as shirts, baby clothes, and socks. Text: 'Quick 30': 30-minute washing for small loads, suited to a busy schedule.
Image of a smiling woman holding a white towel while kneeling in front of a washing machine in a living room. Text: 'Pre Wash': Pre Wash takes on deep-seated dirt, leaving your clothes refreshingly clean.
Image of two children playing with colorful blocks near a washer. Text read: 'Child Lock': Child Lock prevents little ones from accidentally altering settings.
lifestyle cut of Front load washing machine in the laundry room
Front loading washing machine detergent open image
Front loading washing machine detergent open top image
Front loading washing machine drumdetail image
Front loading washing machine right side image
Front loading washing machine side image
Front loading washing machine left side image
Front loading washing machine back image
drum detail

Key Features

  • LG's Steam™ technology uses powerful sanitizing steam to reduce allergens by up to 99.99%
  • LG slim washing machines offer full capacity in a reduced footprint
  • Wash your clothes quickly in just 30 minutes, great for those small loads
  • Ideal for delicate garments such as underwear, wool or other fabrics needing special care
More
A front-load washer and dryer set in laundry space

A front-load washer and dryer set in laundry space

Hygiene care

Clean clothes, less worry about bacteria

With hygiene care, your clothes get a deep clean that removes 99.9% of bacteria.

A stuffed animal and blanket inside a washing machine drum with laundry in progress

*Hygiene cycle approved by CVC Testing Technology reduces bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa).

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Quick 30

A quick wash in 30 minutes

30-minute washing for small loads, suited to a busy schedule.

*Quick 30 is suitable for laundry weighing up to 2kg.

*The washing time may extend and the results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Tub Clean

One-touch solution for simple tub cleaning

Keep the inside of your washing machine hygienic with easy cleaning.

An image of water swirling around the tub, emphasizing cleanliness

*It is recommended to run the Tub Clean cycle once per month to maintain the tub clean.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Pre Wash

Help to remove tough stains with Pre Wash

Pre Wash takes on deep-seated dirt, leaving your clothes refreshingly clean.

 

A woman kneeling in front of a washing machine in the living room, holding a clean blanket

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Child Lock

Prevents accidental use

Child Lock prevents little ones from accidentally altering settings.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Front-load washing machine placed in a modern laundry space
Close-up of the washing machine detergent compartment.
Close-up of the washing machine drum with the door open
Close-up of the washing machine dial and panel

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x470

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1350

  • ezDispense

    No

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Round Door (No Cover)

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    1-24 hours

  • Display Type

    Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • Centum System

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    No

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Plastic Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • Selectable Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1400

ENERGY

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    No

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Downloaded Cycle

    No

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    Yes

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    No

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096474020

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    975

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    650x885x560

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x470

  • Weight (kg)

    60.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    63.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    530

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

  • Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

    47

  • Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

    48

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

    0.768

  • Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

    0.435

  • Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

    0.181

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1350

  • Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

    74

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.5

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.5

  • Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

    B

  • Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

    53.9

  • Standard Program (washing only)

    Eco 40-60

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    218

  • Time (Min) - (Half Load)

    168

  • Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

    168

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    8.0

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.