Direct Drive | 8kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | White
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
small actions we take. Find out more to make
our clothes last longer and create a better
tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear Learn More
LESS VIBRATION, LESS NOISE

Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet. Providing long-lasting performance, our machines come with a standard 10 year warranty on the motor. Nothing standard about that now, is there?
OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics with 6 Motion DD

Multiple Motions for a Perfect Performance

Unique to LG, 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
Global_Titan2.0C2_2017_Feature_07_6MotionMovie_D

Timeline of LG Brand History - Innovation Leadership

*Features shown are relevant to the global portfolio of products and some may not be relevant to the UK market.

*The recommended maximum capacity for each washing programme may differ, please refer to the owner’s manual for further details.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

8

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 550

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

D

Max spin speed (RPM)

1350

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

No

AI DD

No

Steam

No

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

163

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

218

Wash Capacity (kg)

8

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

48

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

73

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

10

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

1.18

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.678

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.275

Energy Efficiency Class

D

Max spin speed (RPM)

1350

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

75

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

B

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

53

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

167

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Tub Clean Coach

No

[Washser] Smart Pairing

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Download Cycle

No

PROGRAMS

Spin+Drain

No

Speed14

No

Wash+Dry

No

Allergy Care (washer)

No

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

Yes

Baby Steam Care

No

Baby Wear

No

Cold Wash

No

Colour Care

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton 20°C

No

Cotton +

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

No

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

No

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Hand Wash

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

Intensive 60

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Outdoor

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 12

No

Quick 30

Yes

Quick 60

No

Quick Wash

No

Refresh

No

Rinse

No

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Silent Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Tub Clean

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 59

No

TurboWash 49

No

Steam Refresh

No

Speed Wash

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Stain Care

No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Child Lock

Yes

Remote Start

No

Rinse+

No

Wi-Fi

No

Add Item

No

Beep On/Off

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Spin

Yes

Steam

No

Temp

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Pre Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

No

Wrinkle Care

No

Detergent Level

No

Dispenser Clean

No

Softener Level

No

Drum Light

No

Cold Wash

No

Wash

No

FEATURES

Auto Suds Removal

No

6 Motion DD

Yes

ezDispense

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Type

Front Load Washer

Add Item

No

AI DD

No

Auto Restart

Yes

Drum Lifter

Plastic Lifter

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

LoadSense

No

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

No

Vibration Sensor

No

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Water Level

Auto

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Steam+

No

TurboWash360˚

No

TurboWash

No

Drum Light

No

TrueSteam

No

Dual Dry

No

Centum System

No

Foam Detection System

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1005

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

550

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 550

Weight include packing (kg)

64

Weight (kg)

60

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806098765270

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Display Type

LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

D

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

White

Door Type

Coverless

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F4MT08WE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(F4MT08WE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(F4MT08WE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (F4MT08WE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

