12 KG Washing Machine with Turbowash™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Colour/Finish
-
Black
-
Door
-
Chrome Hairline
-
Display Background Color
-
Black
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
-
Yes (Post DD)
-
TurboWash™
-
Yes (49min)
-
6 Motion
-
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)
-
A+++ -55%
-
Variable Spin Speed
-
1400/1200/1000/800/600/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95 ℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes
-
Spray Detergent Water (Circulation)
-
Yes
-
Atomizing Rinse Spray
-
Yes
-
Ball Balance System
-
Yes
-
Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
Display
-
Dot Blue LCD
-
Door Opening Angle
-
170º
-
Door Switch Type
-
Auto Door
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
-
320
-
Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
-
Wave Lifter
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
Aqua-Lock
-
Yes
-
Water Consumption (Litre)
-
11,700 (L/Annual)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
-
120 (kWh/Annual)
-
Spin Drying Class
-
A
-
Noise Level (dBA)
-
Wash:55, Spin:70
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
-
1400
-
Hygiene
-
Yes
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton Large
-
Yes
-
Dark Wash
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Mix Load
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Sports Wear
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
Yes
-
Kids Wear
-
Yes
-
School Uniform
-
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
-
Yes
-
Rainy Season
-
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
Yes
-
Blanket
-
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
-
Yes
-
Single Garments
-
Yes
-
Colour Care
-
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin (Default)
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Crease Care
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
Yes
-
Turbo Wash
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Medic Rinse
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Favourite
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Normal + Hold
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse++
-
Yes
-
Rinse⁺ + Hold
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
One Touch (NFC)
-
Yes
-
Program Selector
-
Dial + Touch
-
Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)
-
Graphic
-
Time Delay (Hour)
-
3-19hrs
-
Running Time Indicator
-
Yes
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
-
Yes/Yes
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Model
-
FH495BDN8
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
-
12
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A+++
-
Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)
-
120
-
60 °C cotton (Full Load)
-
0.52
-
60 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
0.46
-
40 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
0.45
-
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
-
0.45
-
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
-
0.45
-
Water Consumption per Year (ℓ)
-
11,700
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1400
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
44%
-
Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Full Load)
-
265
-
Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
235
-
Time (Min) - 40 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
225
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
10
-
Noise Level (Wash)
-
55
-
Noise Level (Spin)
-
70
-
Standard Washing Program
-
Cotton Large 60℃/40℃
