8KG 6 Motion DD Washing Machine With Stylish Chrome Door

8KG 6 Motion DD Washing Machine With Stylish Chrome Door

FH4A8TDS2

8KG 6 Motion DD Washing Machine With Stylish Chrome Door

LG FH4A8TDS2
All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

Blue White

Door

Chrome rim + Black tint

Display Background Colour

Black

KEY FEATURES

Inverter Direct Drive™

Yes (Post DD)

TrueSteam™, Steam

Yes

TurboWash™

Yes

6 Motion

Yes

Energy Efficiency Class

A+++ -40%

Smart Diagnosis

version 3.0

NFC (Download cycle, NFC)

Yes

FEATURES

Variable Spin Speed

1400/1000/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature

Cold/20/40/60/95℃

Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Atomizing Rinse Spray

Yes

Door Switch Type

Auto Door

Door Opening Angle

120º

Drum Hole Size (mm)

300

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

Wave Lifter

Aqua-Lock

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Water Consumption (Litre)

8,900 (L/Annual)

Energy Consumption (kWh)

117 (kWh/Annual)

Spin Drying Class

A

Noise Level (dBA)

Wash:52, Spin:73

Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

1400

PROGRAMMES

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Large

Yes

Mix Load

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Allergy Care (Steam only)

Yes

Steam Refresh (Steam Only)

Yes

Gentle Care

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

Sports Wear

Yes

Dark Wash

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Speed14

Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Baby Wear

Yes

Kids Wear

Yes

Swimming Wear

Yes

Rainy Season

Yes

Gym Clothes

Yes

Jeans

Yes

Blanket

Yes

Sweat Stain

Yes

Deodorization

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Colour Care

Yes

Quiet Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

Prewash

Yes

Medic Rinse

Yes

Steam Softener

Yes

Favourite

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Beeper On/Off

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Intensive

Yes

Normal

Yes

Turbo Wash

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse⁺ + Hold

Yes

Rinse++

Yes

Normal + Hold

Yes

DISPLAY

Program Selector

Dial + Touch

Display Type

White LED

Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)

18:88

Time Delay (Hour)

3-19hrs

Start/Pause Indication

Yes

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication

Yes

Error Message Alarm

Yes

