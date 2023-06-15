Standard fridge sizes

Small fridges: 51-61 x 139-152 x 53-76



If you’re short on space in your kitchen then a single-door fridge may be the best option. These tend to be slimmer, with an average width of 56cm, yet maintain the standard height of around 147cm.

Alternatively, if you are seeking a space-saving appliance that only needs to store a limited number of items then a mini-fridge could be the ideal solution. The LG Mini Bar is a great example of a compact refrigerator that offers a sleek design that means it would not look out of place in a home office or even the living room.2

Ensuring that basic products such as drinks, ready meals and snacks are easy to reach, it still boasts a convenient capacity of 44 litres and uses direct cooling technology to save energy.





Medium fridges: 61-83 x 152-172 x 76-91



Perhaps the most common choice for households, especially within Europe, remains the single-door fridge freezer. Designed to perfectly fit within most kitchens, these refrigerators tend to boast an elegant and practical design.

A great example is the frost-free fridge freezer, which has a range of excellent features and a sizable 341-litre capacity. The larger fridge section – which takes up 70% of the appliance – uses NatureFresh technology to keep food fresher for longer. This is achieved through precise temperature control and faster cooling.

The fridge also features an innovative lattice-patterned box that helps to maintain the moisture level at the optimal level. Ideal for storing fresh fruit and vegetables, it helps keep the products crisper for longer.3





Large fridges: 86-91 x 177-182 x 83-89

Growing in popularity due to the huge range of features and the growing trend for kitchens to be open plan, large refrigerators come in a variety of styles. Most will have at least two doors and boast a huge capacity that can accommodate even a large family’s storage needs.

If you are looking for a refrigerator that is packed with technology and combines a fridge and a freezer, then this multi-door fridge freezer is a great option. Featuring a sleek mirrored glass panel, you simply have to knock twice in order to see inside the easy-access compartment. This is where you can store your favourite food and check if you’re running low without even opening the door. This reduces cold air loss and helps keep food fresher for longer.4

It also has a water dispenser with a built-in UV light which sterilises and eliminates 99.9% of bacteria automatically every hour, while within the fridge there is a slim indoor ice maker and a retractable shelf that is perfect for storing tall and bulky pots and bottles.

The fridge also has a huge 508-litre capacity and is even compatible with a smartphone. This way, if you download the LG ThinQ™ app, you can remotely adjust the temperature setting within the fridge so that it is ready to accommodate a particularly large shop.





The most common refrigerator styles



We know that the size of the refrigerator can vary, but what about the style? Well, below we’ll explain what you can expect from each type of fridge on the market.