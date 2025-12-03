How to Defrost a Freezer

Opening your freezer only to find it caked in a layer of ice can be frustrating, but why does this happen? Frost and ice build up in a freezer is usually the result of temperature fluctuation, warm outside air entering the compartment, or issues with the door seal. Every time you open the freezer door, you’re letting in outside air that carries moisture. When this moist air comes into contact with the cold surfaces inside, it condenses and forms frost or ice.

In many cases, an auto defrost function helps prevent excess ice, but if this feature malfunctions, frost can quickly accumulate. Another key culprit is a damaged or dirty door seal that fails to keep outside air from seeping in. Additionally, frequently opening the freezer door or leaving it ajar for too long encourages unwanted ice build-up.