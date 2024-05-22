We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Evolution of Technology: Navigating Changes in Tech with LG
How Has Technology Changed?
Technology has changed drastically over the years, moving from the bulky computers and phones of the past to today's slim and connected devices. LG has been at the forefront of this evolution, proudly being the first company to commercially launch an OLED TV. These developments have not only shown LG's leadership in tech but also its role in shaping how we use and interact with our gadgets today.
Invention of the Internet: The Dawn of a New Era
The internet's invention was a huge turning point for technology. What started as a way for governments and schools to share information quickly grew into a worldwide network that connects billions of people and devices. This change has affected everything from business and communication to how we enjoy movies and learn new things.
LG saw the internet's big potential early on and made it a key part of making new products. By adding internet connections to everything from TVs to fridges, LG didn't just make these items more useful and convenient; it also helped start the era of smart homes. With the ThinQ platform, LG used the internet to make appliances smarter, learning from users to better meet their needs.
Looking back at how the internet started and its big effect on our lives today, LG's innovative thinking really stands out. The company has played a big part in the tech progress we see today and in creating the connected world we live in.
Television & Entertainment: From Tangible to Virtual – The Evolution of Viewing
The evolution of television and entertainment from physical formats like VHS tapes and DVDs to digital streaming has revolutionised the way we consume media. Initially, engaging with media was a physical and ritualistic experience, involving the selection and playback of tangible media formats. DVDs enhanced this experience with better quality and additional features, paving the way for the convenience and diversity offered by streaming services. These platforms have made content more accessible, allowing viewers to watch their favourite shows and movies anytime, anywhere.
The advent of advanced technology in TVs, exemplified by the LG OLED M Series, marks a significant milestone in this evolution. This series introduces the world's first 4K 120Hz wireless AV-connected OLED TV, offering a clutter-free, wireless design that significantly enhances the viewing experience. At the heart of the LG OLED evo M3 4K Smart TV is the alpha9 AI Processor 4K Gen6, bringing a decade of innovation to the forefront and delivering exceptional picture and sound quality that immerses viewers in a realistic cinematic experience.
Audiovisual advancements such as AI Sound Pro and Brightness Booster elevate the experience further by simulating surround sound and enhancing the brightness of OLED pixels, respectively. The LG OLED evo M3 4K Smart TV also caters to gamers with its ultra-fast response time and compatibility with major gaming technologies, offering a seamless and immersive gaming experience. For sports enthusiasts, features like personalised Sports Alert and Multi View bring the excitement of live games into the living room with unparalleled realism.
Overall, the transformation from tangible media to digital streaming, culminated in the technological marvels of modern OLED TVs, reflects a broader shift towards a digital, accessible, and personalised media landscape. The LG OLED evo M3 4K Smart TV not only showcases the peak of television technology but also illustrates the evolution of entertainment consumption, offering viewers a richer, more engaging viewing experience.
Computers: Shrinking Size, Increasing Power, and Ubiquitous Connectivity
The history of computers shows a remarkable shift from large, cumbersome machines to today's compact, powerful devices. The enormous mainframes of the past, designed for complex tasks, have evolved into the sleek gadgets we now rely on daily. This change isn't just about size; it's about a significant boost in performance and utility. Home computers, once a novelty for hobbyists, have become essential, reflecting a vast improvement in both their availability and capabilities.
This evolution is largely due to advancements in hardware. Desktop computers, which used to take up a whole desk, have become slim, integrated units. Laptops have transformed from premium items to essentials for everyone, accommodating all needs from web browsing to intense gaming and professional tasks. The LG gram Pro 17 " laptop is a prime example of this leap forward, blending a feather-light build with formidable performance capabilities. It boasts a high-resolution 17” WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS display, runs on the latest Windows OS, and is powered by an advanced 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor. With LPDDR5x RAM and NVMe Gen4 SSD, it's equipped to handle even the most resource-intensive tasks. Weighing just 1,299g and featuring a 77Wh high-capacity battery, it ensures portability without compromising on power. Additionally, its OLED display, coupled with a NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 4GB Laptop GPU, Dolby Atmos sound, and a robust cooling system, delivers unparalleled computing power and immersive experience in a slim, elegant profile.
Music: Evolution of Sound Quality and Listening Experience
The way we listen to music has dramatically changed, transitioning from physical CDs and vinyl records to the ease of digital formats and streaming. Initially, music enthusiasts cherished their collections of records and CDs, appreciating the deep sound and tangible connection to their music. This period set the foundation for music experiences for many years. With the arrival of digital formats like MP3s and streaming services, music became more accessible, transforming the way we engage with it. Now, endless songs are available without the need for physical storage, making it easier for everyone to explore a wide array of musical genres.
The enhancement of sound quality at home has paralleled these changes, thanks to advancements in audio technology. The LG US90TY soundbar, a key player in LG's 2024 soundbar lineup, exemplifies this progression. It’s a 5.1.3 channel soundbar that brings a high-quality sound experience to any movie or song at home. With features like an optical input port, 570 watts of total power, wireless network connectivity, and AI Sound Pro sound mode, it’s designed to meet the demands of today's digital music, offering clarity that deeply immerses you in the audio experience.
The LG US90TY is equipped with standout features including Triple Up-Firing Channels for an enveloping sound, High-Resolution Audio for the clearest sound quality, and Dolby Atmos & DTS:X & IMAX ENHANCED for a truly immersive listening experience. Additionally, it incorporates Meridian technology for exceptional sound quality, AI Room Calibration to optimise audio according to your space, and TV Sound Mode Share & Sound Bar Mode Control for seamless integration and control over your listening experience.
From the bulky computers of yesteryears to today's interconnected devices, technology's evolution marks a journey of innovation. This transformation has reshaped how we consume media and perceive the world, moving us from physical to digital realms. With streaming services and advanced audio equipment, modern entertainment meets convenience and quality. This digital shift reflects the rapid pace of progress, hinting at boundless possibilities ahead. Discover how LG leads this evolution, enhancing your digital lifestyle. Explore LG's innovations on our website for a glimpse into the future.