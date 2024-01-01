We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
StanbyME & XT7S StanbyME speaker
StanbyME details
*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
Have you ever seen a screen like ME?
*Simulated scene being shown.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Built-in battery supports up to 3 hours of wireless use (3 hours based on use in standard mode but battery usage may vary depending on usage conditions).
*StanbyME only supports Wi-Fi based content, so must be connected to a wireless network.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*The product is not waterproof.
*Home screen and supported applications may vary by country and could change without prior notice.
Streams come true.
With a variety of OTT streaming services built-in, StanbyME lets you enjoy your favourite content without the hassle of connecting to an external device.
*Supported OTT services are subscription based, and may vary by country.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*StanbyME must be connected to a wireless network so as to support streaming services.
*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*Height: 1,265mm~1,065mm based on horizontal screen.
*Rotation: Total 180˚ (Clockwise 90˚, Counterclockwise 90˚) / Swivel: Total 130˚ (Left 65˚, Right 65˚) / Tilt: Forwards 25˚, Backwards 25˚.
*Vertical screen mode may not be supported by all apps.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*When rotating the screen between horizontal and vertical modes take caution if a phone is in the cradle as it may slip.
StanbyME speaker details
Works seamlessly with
your StanbyME
Add one. Still works like one device. The XT7S syncs automatically with your StanbyME, delivering a full range of sound with maximum convenience.
From pair to play, streamlined
Turn on the XT7S and it will instantly pair with your StanbyME, always and automatically connected. Turning it on and off is just as easy - just use the screen's remote control.
Enveloped in sound
Experience harmonized sound. WOW Orchestra combines StanbyME and XT7S audio for fully immersive sound.
-
StanbyME 27" Portable & Wireless Screen on a Stand with 3hr battery
-
LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Display Resolution
-
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen4 Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes
AUDIO
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Clear Voice
-
Audio Output
-
10W
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
-
Speaker Direction
-
Side Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0Ch
CONNECTIVITY
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v5.0)
-
HDMI Input
-
1
-
USB Input
-
1
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (802.11ac)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
N/A
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1265 x 207 x 580
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
23.0
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
621 x 1077 x 397
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
397 x 397
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
N/A
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
17.5
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
-
8806084632425
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
EQ
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX5
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
-
326 x 78 x 87 mm
-
Carton Box
-
365 x 136 x 152 mm
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
-
0.9 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
1.68 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
USB C type cable
-
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
-
8806096079294
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
1ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
-
20W
POWER SUPPLY
-
USB C-type
-
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
4
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
16
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
-
6 W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5 W
SPEAKER
-
Woofer Unit
-
42 x 80 mm
-
Tweeter Unit Size
-
20mm x 2
-
Tweeter Unit Type
-
Cone
-
Passive Radiator
-
Yes
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
-
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
