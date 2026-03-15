About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

StanbyME Screen & LG xboom Bounce Speaker Bundle

StanbyME Screen & LG xboom Bounce Speaker Bundle

27LX6TDGA.BOUNCE
Front view of StanbyME Screen & LG xboom Bounce Speaker Bundle 27LX6TDGA.BOUNCE
A person rolling their LG StanbyME 2 using the TV stand. The text explains how the Super Portable Screen has 4 hours of wireless playback and USB-C.
LG StanbyME 2 is hung on the wall to showcase its Motion Art Screen. Mood Maker is in use. An artwork is on display showing how it can be used as a stylish addition to any space.
LG StanbyME 2 is on a table. Let's Draw is in use. A person is creating artwork using just their finger and the touchscreen. The text talks about how you can use your screen as a digital canvas and display artwork through the Always On Display.
A group of friends playing a board game on the LG StanbyME 2 on the table. The Big Tablet Screen is featured. Text talks about playing directly on the touchscreen.
LG StanbyME 2. A hand interacting with the touch screen showing ease of use. The text talks about being able to connect your screen with other devices easily.
iF Design Award 2025 logo. Design Award Winner.
A girl with her puppy is watching a show on the LG StanbyME 2. The folio cover is used and the screen is propped up like a tablet.
xboom bounce speaker
Front view of StanbyME Screen & LG xboom Bounce Speaker Bundle 27LX6TDGA.BOUNCE
A person rolling their LG StanbyME 2 using the TV stand. The text explains how the Super Portable Screen has 4 hours of wireless playback and USB-C.
LG StanbyME 2 is hung on the wall to showcase its Motion Art Screen. Mood Maker is in use. An artwork is on display showing how it can be used as a stylish addition to any space.
LG StanbyME 2 is on a table. Let's Draw is in use. A person is creating artwork using just their finger and the touchscreen. The text talks about how you can use your screen as a digital canvas and display artwork through the Always On Display.
A group of friends playing a board game on the LG StanbyME 2 on the table. The Big Tablet Screen is featured. Text talks about playing directly on the touchscreen.
LG StanbyME 2. A hand interacting with the touch screen showing ease of use. The text talks about being able to connect your screen with other devices easily.
iF Design Award 2025 logo. Design Award Winner.
A girl with her puppy is watching a show on the LG StanbyME 2. The folio cover is used and the screen is propped up like a tablet.
xboom bounce speaker

Key Features

  • Detachable, Super Portable Screen with USB-C and built-in battery with 4 hours of playback
  • Express your style with different themes from Mood Maker
  • Use as a digital canvas with Let's Draw
  • Play board games directly on the touch screen
  • With HDMI and USB for Dual Monitor Setups
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG StanbyME 2 screens displayed in a modern living room. There is a StanbyME 2 on a stand, one is hung on the wall, and the other is propped up on a table using the folio cover.

27LX6TDGA

StanbyME 2 Portable & Wireless 27” Touch Screen on stand with 4hr battery
Product Information Sheet
Front view of LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Upward Passive Radiators

BOUNCE

LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Upward Passive Radiators
1527 WUSB PD

StanbyME Details

LG StanbyME 2 screens displayed in a modern living room. There is a StanbyME 2 on a stand, one is hung on the wall, and the other is propped up on a table using the folio cover.

LG StanbyME 2,
Unframe your world

Super Portable Screen

Roll it, hang it, detach it

Explore different ways to enjoy content and express your style. Roll the screen around with the adjustable stand. Detach it and hang it up. Or use it like a tablet with the folio cover.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.
Different living spaces showing the different ways to use and enjoy the LG StanbyME 2 screen. Some spaces show it propped up like a tablet using the folio cover. Other spaces show it hung on the wall as a stylish addition to the interior design. Other spaces are showing how the screen can be easily mounted on the rollable, adjustable TV stand.

*The screen automatically charges when you connect the power cable to the docking stand and attach the screen to its stand.

*Mobility may vary depending on flooring.

*Do not roll or drag the product outdoors as it may cause damage to the bottom.

*Screen angle adjustment range: Rotation (±90), Tilt (±25), Swivel (±90).

*Only use the provided wall mount holder from LG. During installation, the wall material should be taken into account. Otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur. Refer to the manual provided for more information.

*Be cautious when mounting on the wall. Do not use for purposes other than intended.

Enjoy a long-lasting built-in battery

Detach your LG StanbyME 2’s portable touch screen and watch content for longer. Take the screen everywhere. Improved battery power allows a single charge to deliver up to 4 hours of wireless playback.

Close-up of StanbyME 2 screen being detached, transitioning to a model carrying it with the folio cover and strap.

*Up to 4 hours wireless use in Eco/Low Power Mode with built-in battery. Battery life may vary by usage. Requires a minimum output of 65W or more for charging. Devices must support USB PD.

*Screen may scratch if carried without a folio cover. Product may be damaged by impact from drops. This device is not water-or dust-resistant. Prolonged exposure to sunlight may cause discoloration or screen issues.

Close-up shot of USB-C Cable attached to StanbyME 2.

Now with a USB-C port for better connectivity

Made more convenient. Easily charge and connect your screen with the new USB-C port.

*Supports USB 2.0, USB-C DP, and DP ALT.

*For other devices to be connected, its USB-C port must support DP ALT.

*MacOS and iOS only support mirroring and charging.

*USB-C earphones and headphones are not supported.

Motion Art Screen

Mood Maker sets the vibe through art in motion

Express your style and taste with artwork through content and themes like clock, weather, turntable, and more. Showcase your favorite visuals with a screen that can act like a digital photo frame.

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens on the wall. Art Poster content are on the screens.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

Title reads, Art Posters bring vibrant flair to your space

Title reads, Art Posters bring vibrant flair to your space

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens on the wall. Art Poster content are on the screens.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

Title reads, Turntable sets the mood with music 

Title reads, Turntable sets the mood with music 

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens on the wall. A music turntable artwork is displayed on each screen.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

Title reads, Sceneries for a daily dose of nature

Title reads, Sceneries for a daily dose of nature

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens on the wall. Landscape photos are displayed on the screens.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

Title reads, Date & Time, designed with style

Title reads, Date & Time, designed with style

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens. Different themed clocks and calendars are displayed on the screens.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

*It is recommended to use the provided wall mount holder offered by LG. Product's weight should be considered when installing; otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur.

iF Design Award 2025 logo. Design Award Winner.

Innovative, award-winning design

Discover the award-winning StanbyME 2, our art frame screen celebrated for its design and functionality.

Speaker Details

will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Bounce right next to his face.

will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Bounce right next to his face.


xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Bounce, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Bounce

LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture.

All “xboom by will.i.am” are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Bounce for immersive and dynamic sound with beats coming alive.

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

623 x 364 x 28.5

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1265 x 210 x 580

Packaging Weight (kg)

21.0

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

623 x 1265 x 398

TV Stand (WxD)

398 x 398

TV Weight without Stand

4.3

TV Weight with Stand

15.2

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

QHD

Display Resolution

QHD (2,560 x 1,440)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

GAMING

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Picture Mode

8 modes

AUDIO

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

Audio Output

10W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ready (requires Magic Remote)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orchestra

Yes (requires dedicated speakers)

Speaker Direction

Side Firing

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

Magic Remote Control

Ready (requires Magic Remote)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096530061

CONNECTIVITY

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 1)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

HDMI Input

1ea (supports eARC)

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0 2ea / 5V power only 1ea)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz, Battery Built-in (4Hours)

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Mini Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27LX6TDGA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27LX6TDGA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(27LX6TDGA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27LX6TDGA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27LX6TDGA)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(27LX6TDGA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

SBC

Yes

EQ

AI Sound

Yes

Bass Boost

Yes

Custom (App)

Yes

Standard

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.4

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IP67

Battery Indicator

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Party Link (Dual mode)

Yes

Party Link (Multi mode)

Yes

Speakerphone

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Carton Box

316.5 x 142.5 x 136.0 mm

Speaker

272 x 103 x 88 mm

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

2.04 kg

Net Weight

1.42 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Strap

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1ch (Stereo)

Output Power

30 W + 5 W x 2

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096327241

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

20 W

Stand-by mode

0.3 W

SPEAKER

Passive Radiator

Yes (2)

Tweeter Unit Size

20 mm x 2

Tweeter Unit Type

Dome

Woofer Unit

93 x 53 mm

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

3

Battery Life (Hrs)

30

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

POWER SUPPLY

DC Output (USB C Type)

Yes

USB C-type

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(BOUNCE)
extension:pdf
EPS(BOUNCE)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(BOUNCE)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(BOUNCE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.