StanbyME 2 Screen & XT7S Speaker
Key Features
- Detachable, Super Portable Screen with USB-C and built-in battery with 4 hours of playback
- Express your style with different themes from Mood Maker
- Use as a digital canvas with Let's Draw
- Play board games directly on the touch screen
- With HDMI and USB for Dual Monitor Setups
- Partial return is not available
StanbyME Details
Super Portable Screen
Roll it, hang it, detach it
Explore different ways to enjoy content and express your style. Roll the screen around with the adjustable stand. Detach it and hang it up. Or use it like a tablet with the folio cover.
*The screen automatically charges when you connect the power cable to the docking stand and attach the screen to its stand.
*Mobility may vary depending on flooring.
*Do not roll or drag the product outdoors as it may cause damage to the bottom.
*Screen angle adjustment range: Rotation (±90), Tilt (±25), Swivel (±90).
*Only use the provided wall mount holder from LG. During installation, the wall material should be taken into account. Otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur. Refer to the manual provided for more information.
*Be cautious when mounting on the wall. Do not use for purposes other than intended.
Enjoy a long-lasting built-in battery
Detach your LG StanbyME 2’s portable touch screen and watch content for longer. Take the screen everywhere. Improved battery power allows a single charge to deliver up to 4 hours of wireless playback.
*Up to 4 hours wireless use in Eco/Low Power Mode with built-in battery. Battery life may vary by usage. Requires a minimum output of 65W or more for charging. Devices must support USB PD.
*Screen may scratch if carried without a folio cover. Product may be damaged by impact from drops. This device is not water-or dust-resistant. Prolonged exposure to sunlight may cause discoloration or screen issues.
*Supports USB 2.0, USB-C DP, and DP ALT.
*For other devices to be connected, its USB-C port must support DP ALT.
*MacOS and iOS only support mirroring and charging.
*USB-C earphones and headphones are not supported.
Motion Art Screen
Mood Maker sets the vibe through art in motion
Express your style and taste with artwork through content and themes like clock, weather, turntable, and more. Showcase your favorite visuals with a screen that can act like a digital photo frame.
*It is recommended to use the provided wall mount holder offered by LG. Product's weight should be considered when installing; otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur.
Speaker Details
Works seamlessly with your StanbyME
Add one. Still works like one device. The XT7S syncs automatically with your StanbyME, delivering a full range of sound with maximum convenience.
From pair to play, streamlined
Turn on the XT7S and it will instantly pair with your StanbyME, always and automatically connected. Turning it on and off is just as easy - just use the screen's remote control.
Enveloped in sound
Experience harmonised sound. WOW Orchestra combines StanbyME and XT7S audio for fully immersive sound.
- StanbyME 2 Portable & Wireless 27” Touch Screen on stand with 4hr battery
- LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S
All Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
623 x 364 x 28.5
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1265 x 210 x 580
Packaging Weight (kg)
21.0
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
623 x 1265 x 398
TV Stand (WxD)
398 x 398
TV Weight without Stand
4.3
TV Weight with Stand
15.2
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
QHD
Display Resolution
QHD (2,560 x 1,440)
Backlight Type
Edge
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
GAMING
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor
AI Brightness Control
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
AI Upscaling
Resolution Upscaler
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
Picture Mode
8 modes
AUDIO
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
Audio Output
10W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
WOW Orchestra
Yes (requires dedicated speakers)
Speaker Direction
Side Firing
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)
Magic Remote Control
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806096530061
CONNECTIVITY
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 1)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
HDMI Input
1ea (supports eARC)
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0 2ea / 5V power only 1ea)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz, Battery Built-in (4Hours)
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Mini Remote
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
AUDIO FORMAT
SBC
Yes
AAC
Yes
EQ
Sound Boost
Yes
Standard
Yes
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
5.1
CONVENIENCE
Multipoint
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
Water/Splashproof
IPX5
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes
Lighting
Yes
Battery Indicator
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Speaker
326 x 78 x 87 mm
Carton Box
365 x 136 x 152 mm
WEIGHT
Net Weight
0.9 kg
Gross Weight
1.68 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
USB C type cable
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806096547403
GENERAL
Number of Channels
1ch (2Way)
Output Power
20W
POWER SUPPLY
USB C-type
Yes
BATTERY
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
4
Battery Life (Hrs)
16
POWER CONSUMPTION
Power-on mode
6 W
Stand-by mode
0.5 W
SPEAKER
Woofer Unit
42 x 80 mm
Tweeter Unit Size
20mm x 2
Tweeter Unit Type
Cone
Passive Radiator
Yes
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
