LG V40 ThinQ

All Spec
-
Display
-
6.4” QHD+ OLED(3120 x 1440/538ppi), FullVision Display – 19:5:9 Aspect Ratio, HDR10 support
-
Chipset
-
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform/ 2.65GHz Octa-Core
-
Operating system
-
Android 8.1 (Oreo)
-
Size
-
158 x 75.8 x 7.79
-
Weight (g)
-
169
-
Battery
-
3,300mAh ( Embedded) , Fast & Wireless charging
-
RAM
-
6GB
-
ROM
-
128GB( Expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD Card)
-
Tripple Rear Camera
-
- Main Camera:12MP, f1.5, 1.4㎛, 78˚ Field of view
- Wide Angle Camera: 16MP, f1.9 ,1.0㎛, 107˚ Field of view
- Telephoto Camera: 12MP, f2.4, 1.0㎛, 45˚ Field of view
-
Dual Front
-
- Main camera: 8MP, f1.9, 1.12㎛, 80˚ Field of view
- Wide Angle: 5MP, f2.2 ,1.12㎛, 90˚ Field of view
-
Features & UX
-
Dual Phased detection, OIS, EIS, Active Alignment, Rear LED Flash, triple shot, Triple preview, Super Bright Camera, Manual Mode, AI Composition, AI CAM. Cine Shot, Portrait Mode, Google Lens, 3D Light Effect.
-
Network
-
2G/3G/4G
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
-
Version 5.0 ( with Apt -X HD support)
-
USB
-
Type-C
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
Audio tuned with Merdian
-
HiFi Quad DAC ( Wired headsets or speaker required)
DTS:X 3D surround sound
Boombox Speaker with RAS (Receiver Aided Speaker)
3.5mm Audio input
-
Others:
-
Super Bright Display / New Second Screen / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / Google Lens /IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Google Assistant Key / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / Gorilla Glass 5 (Back & Front)/ Dual SIM
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
