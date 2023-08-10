About Cookies on This Site

LMV405EBW

LG V40 ThinQ

All Spec

GENERAL

Display

6.4” QHD+ OLED(3120 x 1440/538ppi), FullVision Display – 19:5:9 Aspect Ratio, HDR10 support

Chipset

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform/ 2.65GHz Octa-Core

Operating system

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Size

158 x 75.8 x 7.79

Weight (g)

169

BATTERY

Battery

3,300mAh ( Embedded) , Fast & Wireless charging

MEMORY

RAM

6GB

ROM

128GB( Expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD Card)

CAMERA

Tripple Rear Camera

- Main Camera:12MP, f1.5, 1.4㎛, 78˚ Field of view
- Wide Angle Camera: 16MP, f1.9 ,1.0㎛, 107˚ Field of view
- Telephoto Camera: 12MP, f2.4, 1.0㎛, 45˚ Field of view

Dual Front

- Main camera: 8MP, f1.9, 1.12㎛, 80˚ Field of view
- Wide Angle: 5MP, f2.2 ,1.12㎛, 90˚ Field of view

Features & UX

Dual Phased detection, OIS, EIS, Active Alignment, Rear LED Flash, triple shot, Triple preview, Super Bright Camera, Manual Mode, AI Composition, AI CAM. Cine Shot, Portrait Mode, Google Lens, 3D Light Effect.

CONNECTIVITY

Network

2G/3G/4G

Wi-Fi

802.11ac

Bluetooth

Version 5.0 ( with Apt -X HD support)

USB

Type-C

NFC

Yes

AUDIO

Audio tuned with Merdian

HiFi Quad DAC ( Wired headsets or speaker required)
DTS:X 3D surround sound
Boombox Speaker with RAS (Receiver Aided Speaker)
3.5mm Audio input

OTHERS

Others:

Super Bright Display / New Second Screen / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / Google Lens /IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Google Assistant Key / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / Gorilla Glass 5 (Back & Front)/ Dual SIM

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(LM-V405EBW)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

