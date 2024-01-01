29" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor (29" Diagonal)

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GENERAL

  • Screen size (inches)

    29

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    300

  • Response Time (ms)

    5

  • Viewing Angle (°)

    178 / 178

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    6bit + A-FRC, 16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2628(H) x 0.2628(V)

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard Coating(3H), Anti-glare

  • Colour Gamut

    sRGB 99%

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes(2EA)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • Audio Inputs

    PC Audio In

  • Audio Output

    Headphone Out

AUDIO

  • Type

    2ch

  • Built-in Speaker

    Yes – 2x5W

GENERAL

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Screen split

    Yes(S/W)

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes(S/W)

  • SIX Axis Control

    Yes

  • Auto resolution

    Yes

  • Off Timer

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration

    Yes

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes: -5º ~ 35º Degree

  • Swivel(Angle)

    Yes: -45 ~ 45 Degree

  • Height(mm)

    130mm

  • Pivot

    0-90º

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

  • TCO6.0

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • TUV-Ergo

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC, BSMI

    Yes

  • ISO13406-2

    Yes

  • VESA Mounting (mm)

    200mm x 100mm

POWER

  • Type / Input

    Built-in power / 100-240V

  • Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

    31W

  • Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1.2W (with USB3.0 connection)

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W, 0.0W(AC Switch)

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

    G

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    703 x 252.3 x 404

  • Set (without Stand)

    703 x 64 x 321.2

  • Box Dimension

    864 x 190 x 375

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set with Stand (Kg)

    8.6

  • Set without Stand (Kg)

    6.3

  • Shipping Weight (Kg)

    10

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

