LG 21:9 Curved UltraWide QHD 34UC97C
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
34
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
300
-
Response Time (ms)
5
-
Response Time_Typ. (ms)
14
-
Viewing Angle (°)
178 / 178
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
10bits
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2628(H) x 0.2628(V)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare
-
Colour Gamut
sRGB 99%
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes(2EA)
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
AUDIO
-
Type
2ch
-
Built-in Speaker
Yes - 2x7W
FEATURES
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Screen split
Yes(S/W)
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Off Timer
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º ~ 15º Degree
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
Yes
-
EPA
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
VESA Mounting (mm)
100 x 100
POWER
-
Type / Input
Adaptor / 100~240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
80W
-
Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W (with USB3.0 connection)
-
DC Off (Max)
0.5W, Switch Off: 0.3W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
830.5 x 225.6 x 472.9
-
Set (without Stand)
830.5 x 99 x 370.3
-
Box Dimension
904 x 175 x 513
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
9
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
8.25
-
Shipping Weight (Kg)
11.5
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
