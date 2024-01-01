We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
34 Inch
-
Size (cm)
86.6 cm
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.312 x 0.310 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
YES
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
MBR
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1080 @ 75 Hz
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1080 @ 75 Hz
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1080 @ 75 Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
YES
-
Headphone out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
AC 100 - 240V 50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
30W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
816.5 x 568.1 x 238.0mm(Up)
816.5 x 458.1 x 238.0 mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
940.0 x 516.0 x 219.0 mm
-
Weight with Stand
7.9kg
-
Weight without Stand
6.0kg
-
Weight in Shipping
10.9kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.