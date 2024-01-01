We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS Curved Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
38" / 95.29 cm Curved
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
DCI-P3 98% (typ.), DCI-P3 90% (min.)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2291 x 0.2291
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Brightness (Typ.)
450 (Typ.), 360 (Min.) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
(GTG)
1ms (faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)
-
Thunderbolt
Yes (1ea), USB-C compatible, Data Transmission, 94W Power Delivery
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Audio output (watt)
5W x 2ch
-
Audio Tuning
Rich Bass
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
80W (typ.), 210W (max.)
-
DC Off (Max)
Under 0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (Max resolution with refresh rate)
3840 x 1600 @ 75Hz
-
DisplayPort (Max resolution with refresh rate)
3840 x 1600 @ 144Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 1600 @ 144Hz
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Auto Brightness
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super + resolution
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes (Low Frame Compensation)
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mount (mm)
100 x 100
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
895.4 x 285 x 583.7 (Up)
895.4 x 285 x 473.7 (Down)
-
Set (without Stand)
895.4 x 97.4 x 393.4
-
Box
1058 x 235 x 539
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
8.32
-
Set (without Stand)
6.45
-
Box
12.3
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Thunderbolt
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.