About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22" Full HD Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

22" Full HD Monitor

22MK400A

22" Full HD Monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

21.5“ / 54.6cm

Panel Type

TN

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

NTSC 72%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2480 x 0.2480

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

200 (Typ.), 150(Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

600:1 (Typ), 450:1 (Min)

(GTG)

5ms (On/Off, Not Support OD)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

90/65

Surface Treatment

Anti glare, 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes (1ea)

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (typ.)

19.7W (Typ), 29.0W (Max.)

Sleep Mode (Max)

Under 0.3W

DC Off (Max)

Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

D-sub (Max Resolution / Hz)

1920x1080 / 60Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (D-sub)

1920 x 1080

SPECIAL FEATURE

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

RADEON FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes (2.0)

STAND

Tilt (Angle)

Yes

Wall Mount(mm)

75 x 75

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

509.6 x 181.9 x 395.8

Set (without Stand)

509.6 x 38.5 x 305.7

Box

640 x 124 x 365

Wall Mount size (mm)

75 x 75

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

2.4

Set (without Stand)

2.1

Box

3.5

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 