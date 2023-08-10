We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Full HD IPS Monitor
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
23.8"/ 60.47cm
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
16.7 M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1
-
(DFC)
-
Mega
-
Response Time_Typ. (on/off)
-
14ms
-
(GTG)
-
5ms / 7ms / 9ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti glare ,3H
-
D-Sub
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
-
Back (horizontal)
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
-
19V/1.3A
-
Normal On (EPA)
-
22W
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
25W
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.3W under
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3w under
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
-
F
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
PC (D-sub)
-
1920 x 1080
-
Video (HDMI)
-
1920 x 1080
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
6
-
Key Type
-
Tact Type
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Bottom
-
Languange(Country)
-
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi,Traditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
-
17
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Original Ratio
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Colour weakness
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Automatic standby
-
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
4 screen split
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control
-
Yes
-
Others
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Black Glossy
-
B/Cover
-
Texture
-
Stand
-
high glossy
-
Base
-
Texture(Hair line)
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)
-
Set (with Stand)
-
549.9 x 187.4 x 409.0
-
Set (without Stand)
-
549.9 x 62.5 x 330.4
-
Box
-
619 x 399 x 114
-
Set (with Stand)
-
2.8
-
Set (without Stand)
-
2.6
-
Box
-
4.1
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
810 / 1800 / 2100
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo
-
Handle
-
Hand Hole
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
EPA 6.0
-
Yes
-
Erp
-
Yes
-
EPEAT
-
Yes (Gold)
-
Windows
-
Yes (Win10)
-
Power Cord
-
Option
-
D-Sub
-
Option
-
CD
-
Yes
-
Manual
-
Yes
-
ESG
-
Yes
-
Stand body
-
Yes
-
Stand base
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Option
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.