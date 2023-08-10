About Cookies on This Site

Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

24MP48HQ

24" Full HD IPS Monitor

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

23.8"/ 60.47cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

72%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7 M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2745 x 0.2745

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

250cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

(DFC)

Mega

Response Time_Typ. (on/off)

14ms

(GTG)

5ms / 7ms / 9ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Back (horizontal)

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Output

19V/1.3A

Normal On (EPA)

22W

Normal On (typ.)

25W

Sleep Mode (Max)

0.3W under

DC Off (Max)

0.3w under

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

F

FREQUENCY

D-sub (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

D-sub (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (D-sub)

1920 x 1080

Video (HDMI)

1920 x 1080

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

6

Key Type

Tact Type

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

White Blinking

[ Key Location ]

Bottom

OSD

Languange(Country)

English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi,Traditional Chinese

Number of Language

17

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Original Ratio

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

4 screen split

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

Others

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Black Glossy

B/Cover

Texture

Stand

high glossy

Base

Texture(Hair line)

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

549.9 x 187.4 x 409.0

Set (without Stand)

549.9 x 62.5 x 330.4

Box

619 x 399 x 114

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

2.8

Set (without Stand)

2.6

Box

4.1

STUFFING

Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

810 / 1800 / 2100

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

Hand Hole

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

EPA 6.0

Yes

Erp

Yes

EPEAT

Yes (Gold)

Windows

Yes (Win10)

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Option

D-Sub

Option

CD

Yes

Manual

Yes

ESG

Yes

Stand body

Yes

Stand base

Yes

HDMI

Option

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP48HQ-P)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP48HQ-PA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP48HQ-PE)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP48HQ-PF)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP48HQ-P)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP48HQ-PA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP48HQ-PE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP48HQ-PF)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MP48HQ-P)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

