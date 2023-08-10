About Cookies on This Site

23.8" Full HD IPS Display with AMD FreeSync™
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

23.8" Full HD IPS Display with AMD FreeSync™

Product Information Sheet
24MP60G-B

23.8" Full HD IPS Display with AMD FreeSync™

front view
All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

23.8 Inch

Size (cm)

60.4 cm

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch

0.2745 x 0.2745 mm

Brightness (Min.)

200 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

250 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

600:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURES

Flicker safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Color Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

Yes (1ea)

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

HDMI

Yes (1ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

DP Version

1.2

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

Headphone out

Yes

POWER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

16W

Power Consumption (Max.)

18W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable

75 x 75 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

539.1 x 414.3 x 211.7 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

539.1 x 321.5 x 39.1 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

663 x 141 x 388 mm

Weight with Stand

3.3 kg

Weight without Stand

2.7 kg

Weight in Shipping

4.5 kg

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24MP60G-B)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24MP60G-BB)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP60G-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP60G-BB)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MP60G-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MP60G-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MP60G-BB)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP60G-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP60G-BB)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MP60G-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MP60G-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MP60G-BB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

