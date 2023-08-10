We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8” QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
All Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
23.8 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
60.45 cm
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.2058 x 0.2058 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Flicker safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
Headphone out
-
Yes
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
19W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
22W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
540.1 X 506 X 240 mm (Up)
540.1 X 376 X 240 mm (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
540.1 X 321.1 X 41.9 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
614 X 490 X 185 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
5.5 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
3.4 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
8.1 kg
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.