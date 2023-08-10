We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS Monitor
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
27"/68.6cm
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
-
72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
16.7 M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250 cd/m2 (Typ)
200 cd/m2 (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
-
5M:1
-
(GTG)
-
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178 / 178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti glare ,3H
-
DVI
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes(1.2)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (1.4)
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
-
Vertical
-
DisplayPort Out
-
Yes
-
PC Audio In
-
Yes
-
Jack Location(Audio Input)
-
Vertical
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
-
Vertical
-
USB
-
USB 3.0 (1 up 4 down, one for quick charging)
-
Type
-
2ch stereo
-
Audio output (watt)
-
1.2W x 2
-
Type
-
Built-in
-
Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Output
-
52W
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
28W
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.003W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
-
F
-
DVI-D (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
DVI-D (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
DVI-D
-
1920 x 1080
-
DisplayPort
-
1920 x 1080
-
HDMI
-
1920 x 1080
-
Key Number
-
7
-
Key Description
-
MENU, ◀, ▶, OK/INPUT, ▼, ▲, POWER
-
Key Type
-
Tact
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
LED off
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Front
-
Languange(Country)
-
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
-
18
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
Ratio
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes (1.4)
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Response Time
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Dual Control
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
OSC (On Screen Control / Screen Split)
-
Yes
-
Power Charge
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Black (Texture)
-
B/Cover
-
Black (Texture)
-
Stand
-
Black (Texture)
-
Base
-
Black (Texture)
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-
-5º ~ 25º
-
Swivel(Angle)
-
Yes (±45º)
-
Height range (mm)
-
150mm
-
Down Height (mm)
-
50mm
-
Pivot
-
Yes (Bi-directional, 90º)
-
Set (with Stand)
-
611.5 x 276.1 x 542.9
-
Set (without Stand)
-
611.5 x 59.0 x 367.5
-
Box
-
690 x 531 x 172
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100 (Wall mount)
-
Set (with Stand)
-
7.6
-
Set (without Stand)
-
4.9
-
Box
-
9.6
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
384 / 816 / 954
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
-
detached
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo
-
Handle
-
Hand Hole
-
TCO (Ver.)
-
Yes (7.0)
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-GS
-
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
-
Yes
-
CB
-
Yes
-
FCC-B
-
Yes
-
CE
-
Yes
-
ISO 9241-307
-
Yes
-
EPEAT
-
Yes (Gold,US/DG)
-
Windows
-
Win 10
-
ROHS, REACH
-
Yes
-
PVC-Free
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
PC Audio
-
Yes
-
CD (Manual / Software)
-
Yes (Manual, Driver)
