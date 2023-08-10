About Cookies on This Site

27" Full HD IPS Monitor
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

27"/68.6cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

72%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7 M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.3114 x 0.3114

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

250 cd/m2 (Typ)
200 cd/m2 (Min)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

(DFC)

5M:1

(GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178 / 178 (CR≥10)

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

DVI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes(1.2)

HDMI

Yes (1.4)

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Vertical

DisplayPort Out

Yes

PC Audio In

Yes

Jack Location(Audio Input)

Vertical

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Vertical

USB

USB 3.0 (1 up 4 down, one for quick charging)

SPEAKER

Type

2ch stereo

Audio output (watt)

1.2W x 2

POWER

Type

Built-in

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Output

52W

Normal On (typ.)

28W

Sleep Mode (Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.003W

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

F

FREQUENCY

DVI-D (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

DVI-D (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz

DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

RESOLUTION

DVI-D

1920 x 1080

DisplayPort

1920 x 1080

HDMI

1920 x 1080

CONTROL KEY

Key Number

7

Key Description

MENU, ◀, ▶, OK/INPUT, ▼, ▲, POWER

Key Type

Tact

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

LED off

[ Key Location ]

Front

OSD

Languange(Country)

English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese

Number of Language

18

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Yes

Ratio

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes (1.4)

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Dual Control

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Off Timer

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

OSC (On Screen Control / Screen Split)

Yes

Power Charge

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Black (Texture)

B/Cover

Black (Texture)

Stand

Black (Texture)

Base

Black (Texture)

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

-5º ~ 25º

Swivel(Angle)

Yes (±45º)

Height range (mm)

150mm

Down Height (mm)

50mm

Pivot

Yes (Bi-directional, 90º)

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

611.5 x 276.1 x 542.9

Set (without Stand)

611.5 x 59.0 x 367.5

Box

690 x 531 x 172

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100 (Wall mount)

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

7.6

Set (without Stand)

4.9

Box

9.6

STUFFING

Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

384 / 816 / 954

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

detached

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

Hand Hole

STANDARD

TCO (Ver.)

Yes (7.0)

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

Yes

TUV-Ergo

Yes

CB

Yes

FCC-B

Yes

CE

Yes

ISO 9241-307

Yes

EPEAT

Yes (Gold,US/DG)

Windows

Win 10

ROHS, REACH

Yes

PVC-Free

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

HDMI

Yes

PC Audio

Yes

CD (Manual / Software)

Yes (Manual, Driver)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27BK750Y-B)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27BK750Y-BH)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27BK750Y-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27BK750Y-BH)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27BK750Y-BY)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27BK750Y-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27BK750Y-BH)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27BK750Y-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27BK750Y-B)
