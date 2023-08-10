We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor supporting 4K & 120Hz from HDMI 2.1
Sound Sync Mode
Video Sync Mode
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA®
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
Enjoy the Supreme Color and Utmost Speed Simultaneously
UltraGear main character is holding a long spear. Express dynamic motion with vivi color.
Designed for Incredible Speed
Gratification of Sight and Hearing
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Size [cm]
-
68.47
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Others (Features)
-
VESA DSC, Waves Maxx Audio(H/P out)
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
65W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
95W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2(Up)609.2 x 464.7 x 291.2(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
735 x 200 x 522
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11.5
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Mouse Holder
-
Year
-
Y21
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
NO
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Super Resolution+
-
NO
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Sphere Lighting
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
27GP950-B
