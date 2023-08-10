About Cookies on This Site

LG ColourPrime Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG ColourPrime Monitor

27MB85Z

LG ColourPrime Monitor

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

27

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Brightness (cd/m2)

350

Contrast Ratio

1000:1

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

178 /178 (CR≥10)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

8bit+FRC 1.07B colors

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2331 x 0.2331

Colour Gamut

ADOBE RGB 99%

Surface Treatment

Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

DVI-D

Yes (Dual-Link)

HDMI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

Thunderbolt

2

Audio Output

Headphone Out

FEATURES

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

PIP

Yes

PBP

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

4:3 in Wide

PC, Video

USB

1up 3port

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5º ~ 35º Degree

Swivel(Angle)

Yes (355 Degree +_3)

Height(mm)

130mm

Pivot

Yes

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

TCO03

Yes

TCO99

Yes

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

EPA

Yes

VESA Mounting (mm)

100 x 100

POWER

Type / Input

Built-in power / 100-240V

Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

70W

Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1.2W (USB3.0)

DC Off (Max)

0.5W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

643 x 417 x 258.6

Set (without Stand)

643 x 417 x 55.6

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

7.5

Set without Stand (Kg)

5.8

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

DVI-D

Yes(Dual-Link)

DisplayPort

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

