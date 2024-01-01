We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
27" / 68.58cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
10bit (8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
Typical 250nits, Min 200nits
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
Response Time_(on/off)
-
-
(GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
(CR≥5)
-
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x2 (ver 2.0)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (x1, ver 1.2)
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Rear
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Rear
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
POWER
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
37W
-
Normal On (EPA)
29.5W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
Display Port (FreeSync V-Frequency Range)
40~60Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (HDMI)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
PC (DP)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz (Ver 2.0)
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
Front
OSD
-
Country
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (2.2)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
High glossy(Front face) + texture(side face)
-
B/Cover
Matt Black
-
Stand
Glossy Black
-
Base
Glossy Black
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes (-2~15 )
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
632.5 x 202.2 x 463.5
-
Set (without Stand)
632.5 x 61.3 x 375.9
-
Box
710 x 450 x 139
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.6
-
Set (without Stand)
5
-
Box
7.2
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100
STUFFING
-
Individual (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
640/1280/1440 (EU)
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
450/1035/1173 (EU)
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
3 step separation
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Handle Hole
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TCO
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
VCCI
Yes
-
EPA7.0
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Windows
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DP to DP
Yes
-
Stand body, base
Yes
-
Screw cover with user screw
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Guides on Using Product Functions
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes (On Screen Control, Dual Controller)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
