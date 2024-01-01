We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Digital Cinema 4K Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch)
31
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
17:9
-
Resolution
4096 x 2160
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
320
-
Response Time (ms)
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
178 /178 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
10bits
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.0567mm x 0.1701mm
-
Colour Gamut
ADOBE RGB 99%
-
Surface Treatment
Advanced Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes(2EA)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1)
-
Mini DisplayPort
Yes (1)
-
Audio Output
Headphone Out
AUDIO
-
Built-in Speaker
Yes – 2x5W
FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Custom/sRGB/AdobeRGB/DCM Sim/DCI-P3 Sim./Reader/Calibration1/Calibration2
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Uniformity On/Off
Yes
-
Dual Colour Mode
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
Yes
-
H/W Calibration
Yes
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º ~ 15º Degree
-
Height(mm)
140mm
-
Pivot
Yes
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
TCO6.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
VESA Mounting (mm)
100 x 100
POWER
-
Type / Input
Built-in power / 100-240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
49W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.5W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
736.7 x 241.4 x 483.5~623.5
-
Set (without Stand)
736.7 x 52.4 x 407.5
-
Box Dimension
972 x 152 x 510
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
9.3
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
7.3
-
Shipping Weight (Kg)
12.3
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DP to MiniDP
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB Cable
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
