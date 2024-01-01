We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" 4K OLED Display with Pixel Dimming and 1M : 1 Contrast Ratio Monitor
31.5" 4K OLED Display with Pixel Dimming and 1M : 1 Contrast Ratio Monitor
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
31.5 Inch
-
Size (cm)
80cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.1818 x 0.1818mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
230 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 96% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1M:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
-
Wide Color Gamut
YES
-
Color Calibrated
YES
-
HW Calibration
YES
-
User Define Key
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
True Color Pro
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
DisplayPort
YES(2ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
YES
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(3ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
YES
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
72W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
210W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
726.5 x 616.5 x 239.3 mm(Up) 726.5 x 506.5 x 239.3 mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
726.5 x 435.8 x 35.3 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
1002 x 183 x 549 mm
-
Weight with Stand
5.5 kg
-
Weight without Stand
3.8 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
10.5 kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB Type C
YES
-
USB Type C to A Gender
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension Cable
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.